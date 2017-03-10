Patriots fans will love Kony Ealy’s Super Bowl 51 prediction
“I just kind of take [Tom Brady] over anything else.”
The newest Patriot is a believer in Tom Brady.
The day before Super Bowl 51, then-Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy made his prediction for the big game in an Uninterrupted Twitter video.
.@KonyEaly94 believes you can never doubt the greatness of Tom Brady and the @Patriots in a Super Bowl. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/yXDBz7MOxG
— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) February 4, 2017
Ealy correctly picked the Patriots and Tom Brady for Super Bowl MVP.
Why?
“I just kind of take [Brady] over anything else,” he said.
The Patriots traded a second-round draft pick for Ealy and a third-round pick Friday.
