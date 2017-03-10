Patriots fans will love Kony Ealy’s Super Bowl 51 prediction

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The newest Patriot is a believer in Tom Brady.

The day before Super Bowl 51, then-Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy made his prediction for the big game in an Uninterrupted Twitter video.

.@KonyEaly94 believes you can never doubt the greatness of Tom Brady and the @Patriots in a Super Bowl. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/yXDBz7MOxG — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) February 4, 2017

Ealy correctly picked the Patriots and Tom Brady for Super Bowl MVP.

Why?

“I just kind of take [Brady] over anything else,” he said.

The Patriots traded a second-round draft pick for Ealy and a third-round pick Friday.