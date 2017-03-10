Patriots land WR Brandin Cooks from Saints, report says

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The whirlwind of NFL free agency continued for the Patriots Friday night, as the team traded their first- and third-round picks to the New Orleans Saints for speedy wide receiver Brandin Cooks and their fourth-round pick, ESPN reported.

