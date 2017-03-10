Patriots land WR Brandin Cooks from Saints, report says
The whirlwind of NFL free agency continued for the Patriots Friday night, as the team traded their first- and third-round picks to the New Orleans Saints for speedy wide receiver Brandin Cooks and their fourth-round pick, ESPN reported.
