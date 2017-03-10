Patriots offseason tracker: Who’s coming, who’s going

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Here’s a look at the Patriots’ comings and goings – as well as which players remain in limbo – as free agency, trades, and other transactions play out this NFL offseason.

Coming/staying

■ Cornerback Stephon Gilmoreagreed to a five-year deal. After spending the last five years with the Bills, he agreed to a deal that is reportedly worth $65 million, with $40 million guaranteed.

