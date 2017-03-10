Patriots trade for defensive end Kony Ealy, report says

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial .

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com .

According to the report, the Patriots gave up a second-round draft pick and received Ealy and a third-round pick.

The Patriots acquired defensive end Kony Ealy in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, ESPN reported Friday .

Close

Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.

Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.

Thanks for signing up!