Patriots trade for defensive end Kony Ealy, report says
The Patriots acquired defensive end Kony Ealy in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, ESPN reported Friday.
According to the report, the Patriots gave up a second-round draft pick and received Ealy and a third-round pick.
