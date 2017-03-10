Patriots trade for Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy

Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) pursues Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Then-Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy pursues Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston during a January 1 game. –Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP
By
The Associated Press
4:52 PM

The Carolina Panthers have confirmed they traded defensive end Kony Ealy and a third-round pick this year to New England in exchange for the Patriots’ second-round draft pick this year.

Ealy had three sacks in the Super Bowl against Denver two years ago, but struggled to build on that success last season and never developed into the dominant pass rusher the team hoped he would become.

The Panthers moved up eight spots from No. 72 to 64 in the draft in the deal. The trade won’t become official until Ealy passes his physical.

Ealy became expendable when the team agreed to terms with Julius Peppers earlier in the day.

—Steve Reed reporting from Charlotte, North Carolina

TOPICS: New England Patriots NFL
Kony Ealy has appeared in 47 regular-season games.
New England Patriots
