Patriots sign defensive lineman Lawrence Guy to a four-year deal

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Lawrence Guy (93) hits New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) as he throws an interception during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass.
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Lawrence Guy (93) hits New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) as he throws an interception during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By
The Boston Globe
4:21 PM

The Patriots continued adding pieces in free agency on Saturday, agreeing to a four-year deal with veteran defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, according to a league source. The deal is reportedly worth as much as $20 million, though the structure and guarantees are not yet known.

Guy, who is 6 feet 4 inches and 305 pounds, has the strength and athleticism to play several spots along the defensive line, though he is more of a rotational piece and special teams player. Guy had one sack for the Ravens last year, playing 487 snaps on defense (46.51 percent) plus 123 snaps on special teams (26.74 percent).

TOPICS: New England Patriots
