The Jets are reportedly pursuing Dont’a Hightower in free agency

The Patriots have fared well in the NFL offseason so far, but an AFC East rival might win the race to sign one of Bill Belichick’s best defensive players.

According to Jason La Canfora, the New York Jets are not only in the Hightower sweepstakes, but are “leading the pack” along with the Patriots:

Jets and Pats appear to be leading the pack to sign LB Dont'a Hightower but several others monitoring closely as well — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 12, 2017

Unlike the Patriots, the Jets haven’t made any notable additions in free agency thus far. The teams highest profile moves have mostly been roster cuts. Signing Hightower would immediately change that.

Hightower, who has played in New England for five seasons, made himself a crucial member of the Patriots Super Bowl-winning defense. A team captain, the 27-year-old produced one of the game-changing plays in Super Bowl LI, forcing a sack-fumble against the Falcons.

The versatile linebacker has been seen as the best available free agent left on the market after a busy opening period of signings. His former teammate (and fellow 2012 Patriots first round pick) Chandler Jones was recently given a monster five year contract extension, worth $82.5 million, including $53 million in guarantees.