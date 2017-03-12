Here are some of the biggest moves in NFL free agency so far

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

It’s been a whirlwind week of signings and trades across the NFL as the new league year began on Thursday. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest developments:

■ The most eye-popping signing came on Thursday right as free agency opened. We all knew the Bears needed a quarterback, but Mike Glennon? And $45 million over three years?

A closer look at the deal reveals that it’s really just a one-year pact, then “we’ll see.” Glennon will get paid handsomely for that one year — $16 million guaranteed — and he has a $2.5 million roster bonus due next March that is fully guaranteed. But Glennon is due $15 million and $14 million in cash in 2018 and 2019, and the Bears can move on if they don’t want to pay him.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace was clear on Friday that “Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback, and we’re fired up about that,” but let’s see what happens if the Bears draft a quarterback in the first round. The pressure to play the first-round pick is always immense.

