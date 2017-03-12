Here’s the latest Jimmy Garoppolo trade report

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

As the Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors go back and forth, the latest report casts doubt on a potential trade of the Patriots’ backup.

Since the offseason began, a string of possibilities regarding Garoppolo’s future have been introduced. As the Patriots’ asking price for the 25-year-old has gone up, so has the Browns’ stockpile of draft picks. And while ESPN’s Adam Schefter has maintained that Garoppolo won’t be traded, the theoretical possibility of a blockbuster trade to the Browns has remained on the table, according to reports.

In the most recent update, the Browns appear to be standing firm as the Patriots’ demands have ebbed upward.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns aren’t willing to give up the first overall pick in the draft:

Not only would the Browns not give up two first-rounders, they won’t part with this year’s top pick, which will be used on Myles Garrett, unless something drastic happens between now and the draft.

With one year left on his contract, Garoppolo presents a quandary for the Patriots. Though he is an heir apparent to Tom Brady, the five-time Super Bowl winner doesn’t appear to be nearing the end of his career anytime soon.

Trying to get a return of draft picks in a trade looks to be tempting on the surface, but Schefter’s reports from league sources have continually maintained the backup won’t be traded:

In a move that will have a ripple effect on all QB-needy teams, Patriots are not expected to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2017

One additional twist occurred last week, when Garoppolo posted a goodbye message to Patriots fans on Instagram. Hours later, the post was deleted on sources close to Garoppolo claimed he was hacked.