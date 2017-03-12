Is that Stephen Gostkowski throwing a back flip off a Wachusett Mountain ski jump?

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Only weeks after Tom Brady left Patriots fans recoiling in horror from his fall during the landing of a ski jump, one of his teammates took to the slopes to show him a slightly better result.

Patriots’ place kicker Stephen Gostkowsk visited Wachusett Mountain Ski Area on Saturday, showing the Massachusetts skiers how a native southerner carves a few turns. Then, he took to the jumps. After quickly calling out Brady, Gostkowski appeared to go right for it:

.@Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski showing Tom Brady how it's done off the big jump in @WachusettParks! #PatriotsNation pic.twitter.com/jnWjbUEdtd — Wachusett Mountain (@Wachusett) March 11, 2017

It was a perfectly executed back flip. The underlying question: Was it actually him? (Brady, after all, only confirmed that he was the person in his video after David Beckham asked about it).

When asked if it actually is Gostkowski landinsdg the inverted aerial, Wachusett spokesman Tom Meyers had a succinct answer:

“Movie magic!”

Technically, it’s not a strict denial. Let the conspiracy theories begin.