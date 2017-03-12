Tom Brady shared an intimate video of his family’s Super Bowl celebration
"Joy!"
Tom Brady is still basking in the glow of the Patriots’ record-setting comeback victory in Super Bowl LI. And given the difficult road that he lead his team on to achieve the miraculous 34-28 win over the Falcons, who can blame him?
Brady shared another video clip of his post-Super Bowl experience. And in this one, we see the five-time Super Bowl winner sharing a special moment with his children.
Here’s Brady asking his son if he can believe that they won:
