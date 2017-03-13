Morning sports update: Malcolm Butler’s agent reportedly trying to get him out of New England

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler faces reporters in the team's locker room following an NFL football team practice, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler faces reporters in the team's locker room following a team practice, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
By
8:39 AM

After the Celtics’ blow out of the Chicago Bulls, both the C’s and the Wizards are two games behind the Cavaliers for the top seed in the East, while the Bruins look to continue their momentum under Bruce Cassidy to earn a spot in the playoffs.

Malcolm Butler’s agent reportedly contacting teams to try and get CB out of New England: It appears Malcolm Butler really isn’t happy in New England following what happened last week with the team signing Stephon Gilmore to a five-year, $65 million deal. (WEEI)

The Jets are reportedly pursuing Dont’a Hightower in free agency: The versatile linebacker has been seen as the best available free agent left on the market after a busy opening period of signings. (Boston.com)

Villanova gets top seed in NCAA Tournament; Syracuse out: “I want the guys to enjoy it tonight, and then tomorrow, we’re just one of 68 teams,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. (Boston.com)

The top 5 plays from the Celtics’ Sunday afternoon shellacking of the Chicago Bulls: The Boston Celtics began Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bulls on a 13-0 run and never looked back. Fourth-quarter scoring magician Isaiah Thomas didn’t even have to play in his preferred period. And the 100-80 final score understates the show the Celtics put on — on both sides of the court. (Boston.com)

Ryan Spooner stakes, but still won’t play tonight in Vancouver: Ryan Spooner, who hasn’t played since last Monday because of a concussion, took part in the team’s practice at Rogers Arena, which was a welcomed sign as the Bruins continue to try to lock down an Eastern Conference playoff spot. (Boston Herald)

Rob Gronkowski working hard behind the scenes at stadium:  Gronkowski has been at the stadium at least four days a week, joining a few other teammates who are also rehabbing, such as running back Dion Lewis (hamstring injury in Super Bowl). (ESPN)

