Morning sports update: Malcolm Butler’s agent reportedly trying to get him out of New England

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

After the Celtics’ blow out of the Chicago Bulls, both the C’s and the Wizards are two games behind the Cavaliers for the top seed in the East, while the Bruins look to continue their momentum under Bruce Cassidy to earn a spot in the playoffs.

Malcolm Butler’s agent reportedly contacting teams to try and get CB out of New England: It appears Malcolm Butler really isn’t happy in New England following what happened last week with the team signing Stephon Gilmore to a five-year, $65 million deal. (WEEI)

Agent for Pats RFA CB Malcolm Butler is contacting teams trying to find one to part w/1st rnd pick to sign him (which is his RFA tender)… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 13, 2017

Pats would be cool with getting a 1st rnd pick for Butler (they don't have a 1 or 2) I hear. Butler is telling teams he wants Gilmore $$ … — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 13, 2017

For those asking, nothing untoward or illegal w/Butler's agent pursuing a deal elsewhere. As an unsigned restricted FA it's beyond kosher — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 13, 2017

The Jets are reportedly pursuing Dont’a Hightower in free agency: The versatile linebacker has been seen as the best available free agent left on the market after a busy opening period of signings. (Boston.com)

#Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower visited #Jets this weekend and he’s spent time with #Titans, as well. Both left convinced he re-signs in NE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2017

Advertisement

Villanova gets top seed in NCAA Tournament; Syracuse out: “I want the guys to enjoy it tonight, and then tomorrow, we’re just one of 68 teams,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. (Boston.com)

The top 5 plays from the Celtics’ Sunday afternoon shellacking of the Chicago Bulls: The Boston Celtics began Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bulls on a 13-0 run and never looked back. Fourth-quarter scoring magician Isaiah Thomas didn’t even have to play in his preferred period. And the 100-80 final score understates the show the Celtics put on — on both sides of the court. (Boston.com)

Ryan Spooner stakes, but still won’t play tonight in Vancouver: Ryan Spooner, who hasn’t played since last Monday because of a concussion, took part in the team’s practice at Rogers Arena, which was a welcomed sign as the Bruins continue to try to lock down an Eastern Conference playoff spot. (Boston Herald)

Rob Gronkowski working hard behind the scenes at stadium: Gronkowski has been at the stadium at least four days a week, joining a few other teammates who are also rehabbing, such as running back Dion Lewis (hamstring injury in Super Bowl). (ESPN)