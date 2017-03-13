Stephon Gilmore just spoke to the press for the first time as a Patriot

"It's an honor to play under coach [Bill] Belichick."

Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) defends during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
Gilmore's deal was reportedly for five years, $65 million. –Bill Wippert / AP
By
March 13, 2017

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Stephon Gilmore, one of a number of new Patriots, answered questions from reporters Monday on his first conference call with his new team.

The former Buffalo Bills cornerback signed with the Patriots last week. According to ESPN, he signed a five-year, $65 million deal.

On Monday, Gilmore discussed Malcolm Butler, his own playing style, and his newborn daughter, Gisele Sienna Gilmore.

Here’s a transcript of the call, as transcribed by the Patriots:

Q: What are your thoughts on teaming up with a player like Malcolm Butler in the defensive backfield and how might his style of play team up with yours?

SG: I’m just looking forward to obviously meeting all of the players on the team, getting to know them. Just gelling with the players and bonding as a team, so he’s not the only person that I’m looking forward to working with. I’m just looking forward to talking to the coaches and the players and getting to know them pretty well.

Q: Do you have a sense of how it might work playing with a guy like Malcolm Butler in the secondary?

SG: Yeah, I mean I don’t know what’s going to happen with that, but I’m looking forward to it. He’s a great player. He’s made a lot of good plays in the league, so I’d love to team up with him and play with him.

Q: You tweeted that you had signed with the Patriots on the same day that your wife gave birth to your daughter. How much of a whirlwind has it been for you since that day and what was it like to have those two big moments happen together?

SG: It was just a great day. I flew in and signed. She actually came late, so she came on the same day that I signed with the Patriots. As soon as I landed she was delivered 45 minutes after I got to the hospital so she really waited on me to get back, so it was a blessing to do that. It was just a good day. I haven’t really slept much. I just got back from the hospital yesterday. I’m blessed and back in Charlotte working out right now.

Q: How did this signing come about with the Patriots? Was this something on your radar when free agency began or did it kind of come together last minute?

SG: No, it actually happened at the beginning. I was surprised a little bit, but I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to go out there and get to know my teammates and meet them. You never know in free agency what’s going to happen, so when I found out that the Patriots wanted me I really put that into consideration.

Q: How have you viewed this organization from afar and what are your thoughts on being able to be coached under someone like Bill Belichick?

SG: It’s an honor to play under coach [Bill] Belichick. Coming in, watching from afar, obviously I’ve played against them a lot. They find a way to win so that’s one thing you’ve got to respect about them. But it starts over every year, so I’m just looking forward to going in and meeting my teammates, learning from the coaches, and learning from the players and being the best team that we can be.

Q: Have you had a chance to reach out to Chris Hogan or Alan Branch or any other former teammates that are now here in New England?

SG: I have. I talked to Chris Hogan. He congratulated me, and [Devin] McCourty – I knew McCourty since my rookie year. He called me and reached out to me, so a lot of guys with open arms. Just welcoming me in open arms, just getting in and making you feel like you’re a part of the team. It’s always good to have guys that you know and have played with and have a good camaraderie with.

Q: Did they give you any nuggets of advice right off the bat?

SG: Chris Hogan just told me to come in and let me know if I need anything as far as massage people or people to help me be a better player. So it’s always good to, like I said, know guys that you played with that kind of had a great year and did the right things to make them a better player.

Q: Could you describe your game as you view it to us, and do you see yourself as more of a man-coverage cornerback or a zone-coverage player? How do you think that will translate here in New England?

SG: I think a strong part of my game is just being physical at the line of scrimmage and playing a lot of man-to-man coverage. But I’m just ready to do whatever the coaches want me to do to make the team better. I’m down for whatever challenge they want me to be in. I think me just pressing at the line of scrimmage and making plays on the football – that’s the strongest point of my game.

Q: What are your thoughts on Malcolm Butler as a defensive back and what do you remember about his interception in Super Bowl XLIX and his story in general?

SG: Obviously, he came into the league undrafted so he came in and grinded his way up to the top and he’s made a lot of good plays in the league, so you’ve got to respect him as a player. He’s made a lot of great plays on big stages. I definitely respect him as a player. In this league you have to have a strong mentality playing at the corner position and I think he has that. He has that fight in him, so that’s one thing that sticks out from watching him. He always comes back. If you get him he always puts it behind him and makes plays the next play.

Q: Would you mind sharing the name of your newborn daughter?

SG: I actually named her Gisele Sienna Gilmore. My wife’s name is Gabrielle, so we thought of a ‘G’ name and we picked Gisele. She was seven pounds, eight ounces. I don’t know how long she was, but it was a blessing when she came into this world.

Q: Is this your first child?

SG: This is my second. I have a son. He turns two in April. His name is Sebastian Gilmore – Stephon Sebastian Gilmore Jr. I’ve got a boy and a girl so I’ve got the best of both worlds.

Advertisement
TOPICS: New England Patriots NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Lawrence Guy (93) hits New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) as he throws an interception during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots
Patriots add Lawrence Guy to bolster defensive line March 13, 2017 | 7:14 PM
FILE - In this April 4, 2016, file photo, Villanova's Kris Jenkins makes the game-winning three-point shot during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game against North Carolina, in Houston. North Carolina players are, from left: Brice Johnson (11), Joel Berry, Isiah Hicks (4), Justin Jackson (44) and Marcus Paige (5). Nearly a year after Jenkins' shot, the Wildcats and Tar Heels are both No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
College Sports
How to watch March Madness games online March 13, 2017 | 7:06 PM
Villanova NCAA college basketball head coach Jay Wright gestures before boarding a bus as the team departs Villanova, Pa., on Monday, March 13, 2017, for a game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, in Buffalo, N.Y. Teams chasing a college basketball title are contending with an unexpected wrinkle that's making last-minute travel plans even tougher: the anticipation of a storm bearing down on the Northeast that's expected to dump snow and wind. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
College Sports
Winter storm forces March Madness teams to alter travel plans March 13, 2017 | 6:58 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Steven Wright delivers to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 13, 2017, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Boston Red Sox
Porcello, Price, and Wright all have good days for Red Sox March 13, 2017 | 6:50 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots Dont'a Hightower folllows the action during NFL football's Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. The draft remains the most significant means by which to build and fortify a franchise. Yet, as the salary cap increases exponentially each year under the 10-year labor agreement reached in 2011, the lure of veterans on the open market can be powerful. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
New England Patriots
Dont'a Hightower leaves without deal after visiting Jets March 13, 2017 | 6:42 PM
Bruins' Drew Stafford (19) celebrates his goal during the third period against the Flyers in Boston, Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' weekly 3 stars: Stafford loan paying off March 13, 2017 | 3:02 PM
Julian Edelman posted a snippet of a ping pong match between him and teammate Danny Amendola.
New England Patriots
The Patriots take playing ping pong very seriously March 13, 2017 | 2:48 PM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 10, 2017, in Denver.
Boston Celtics
Here's the one word Brad Stevens would use to describe Danny Ainge March 13, 2017 | 2:35 PM
Dwayne Allen, Stephon Gilmore, and Brandin Cooks.
New England Patriots
The financial impact of the Patriots’ latest deals March 13, 2017 | 10:02 AM
Bulls guard Rajon Rondo had 2 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals in 19 minutes against the Celtics.
NBA
Frustrated Rajon Rondo merely a backup for listless Bulls March 13, 2017 | 9:29 AM
After 10 years with the Red Sox, Clay Buchholz will be an integral part of the Phillies' rotation this season.
Boston Red Sox
Clay Buchholz has no regrets being traded by the Red Sox March 13, 2017 | 9:19 AM
Duron Harmon had 29 tackles and one interception in 2016.
New England Patriots
Lynn's Gregg House championed by New England Patriot March 13, 2017 | 9:09 AM
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler faces reporters in the team's locker room following an NFL football team practice, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
New England Patriots
Malcolm Butler's agent reportedly contacting other teams March 13, 2017 | 8:39 AM
College Sports
Tips for winning your NCAA bracket pool March 13, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Patriots running back Tony Collins helps out teammate Derrick Ramsey with a water soaked towel during training camp in August 1985.
Sports Q
Which obscure or mediocre Patriots player did you irrationally like? March 13, 2017 | 6:30 AM
NFL
Source: Adrian Peterson takes free-agent visit with Seahawks March 12, 2017 | 11:22 PM
Boston MA 3/12/17 Boston Celtics Avery Bradley looking up after knocking down a three point basket against the Chicago Bulls during second quarter action at the TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Celtics
Watch the top 5 Celtics plays from their shellacking of the Bulls March 12, 2017 | 6:49 PM
Jae Crowder celebrates with Avery Bradley during the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz.
Boston Celtics
The Patriots might be calling Jae Crowder after this touchdown pass March 12, 2017 | 6:38 PM
College Sports
Villanova gets top seed in NCAA Tournament; Syracuse out March 12, 2017 | 6:33 PM
Boston Celtics
Thomas has 22, does wave, Celtics hand Bulls 5th loss in row March 12, 2017 | 6:04 PM
Tom Brady and his son celebrate Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady shared a video of his post-Super Bowl family celebration March 12, 2017 | 5:23 PM
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 10, 2017, in Denver. The Nuggets won 119-99. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boston Celtics
Watch Jaylen Brown hit an unconventional around-the-world layup March 12, 2017 | 5:18 PM
Paul Pierce
Boston Celtics
Paul Pierce gave every Celtics player a parting gift March 12, 2017 | 3:32 PM
Jared Terrell of the Rhode Island Rams dribbles against Jonathan Williams of the Virginia Commonwealth Rams during the championship game of the Atlantic 10 Basketball Tournament.
College Sports
Rhode Island edges VCU 70-63 to claim A-10 title, NCAA berth March 12, 2017 | 3:01 PM
Dont'a Hightower holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots defeated the Falcons in Super Bowl 51.
New England Patriots
The Jets are reportedly pursuing Dont'a Hightower March 12, 2017 | 2:21 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo during the 2016 season.
New England Patriots
Here's the latest Jimmy Garoppolo trade report March 12, 2017 | 1:06 PM
Runners starting the 117th Boston Marathon, on April 15, 2013.
Boston Marathon
Documentary play about Boston Marathon bombing to premiere March 12, 2017 | 11:45 AM
UCLA's Lonzo Ball has been compared to Jason Kidd and Magic Johnson.
NBA
Lonzo Ball could be an NBA franchise cornerstone March 12, 2017 | 11:05 AM
Is that Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski with the inverted aerial? (No.)
New England Patriots
Is that Stephen Gostkowski throwing a back flip off a Wachusett Mountain jump? March 12, 2017 | 10:50 AM
While on the court, Al Horford has assisted on 23.8 percent of the Celtics' baskets.
Boston Celtics
Al Horford has been even more efficient and precise than most expected March 12, 2017 | 10:47 AM