The financial impact of the Patriots’ latest deals
The Patriots have been wheeling and dealing at the start of NFL free agency, signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a massive contract, bringing back a few key pieces (Alan Branch, Duron Harmon) and swinging three impactful trades (Brandin Cooks, Kony Ealy, Dwayne Allen).
The contract details on all six players are in, taking a bite out of the Patriots’ $60 million in salary cap space. (They still have about $36 million in space, per NFL Players Association records.)
Let’s take a look at the financial impact of these deals:
CB Stephon Gilmore
Contract: Five years, $65 million.
Guarantee: $31 million fully guaranteed in the first two years, with another $9 million guaranteed in 2019 for injury only.
Bonuses: $18 million signing bonus. $500,000 each year in roster bonus ($31,250 per game active).
Salary cap figures: $8.6 million, $12.6 million, $13.6 million, $14.6 million, $15.6 million.
Analysis: This is a monster deal for Gilmore, the biggest the Patriots have ever given to a free agent from another team. Clearly, the Patriots value Gilmore’s size and press-man coverage abilities, and have big plans for him as a No. 1 cornerback.
