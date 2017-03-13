The financial impact of the Patriots’ latest deals

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots have been wheeling and dealing at the start of NFL free agency, signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a massive contract, bringing back a few key pieces (Alan Branch, Duron Harmon) and swinging three impactful trades (Brandin Cooks, Kony Ealy, Dwayne Allen).

The contract details on all six players are in, taking a bite out of the Patriots’ $60 million in salary cap space. (They still have about $36 million in space, per NFL Players Association records.)

Let’s take a look at the financial impact of these deals:

CB Stephon Gilmore

Contract: Five years, $65 million.

Guarantee: $31 million fully guaranteed in the first two years, with another $9 million guaranteed in 2019 for injury only.

Advertisement

Bonuses: $18 million signing bonus. $500,000 each year in roster bonus ($31,250 per game active).

Salary cap figures: $8.6 million, $12.6 million, $13.6 million, $14.6 million, $15.6 million.

Analysis: This is a monster deal for Gilmore, the biggest the Patriots have ever given to a free agent from another team. Clearly, the Patriots value Gilmore’s size and press-man coverage abilities, and have big plans for him as a No. 1 cornerback.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.