The Patriots take playing ping pong very seriously

It should come as no surprise that the New England Patriots are just as competitive in ping pong as they are in football.

On Saturday, Julian Edelman shared a short snippet of a ping pong match between himself and Danny Amendola.

Teammate Chris Hogan was quick to respond on Twitter, asking if the two needed “the champ” to come play.

@Edelman11 @DannyAmendola you need the champ to come play? — Chris Hogan (@ChrisHogan_15) March 11, 2017

The wide receivers engaged in some friendly trash talk in which Edelman poked fun at Hogan’s crazy eyes.

@ChrisHogan_15 @DannyAmendola yea right hogan, blind mice find cheese some times too. Not with those eyes bubs pic.twitter.com/GcAPNA9PZE — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) March 12, 2017

The Patriots are no strangers to the paddle sport, as Edelman and Amendola reportedly play three or four times a week, and linebacker Rob Ninkovich hosts an annual charity tournament that featured a very fierce Edelman in 2015.

The duo also showed off their skills—shirtless—in their “Cops” parody video.

Fittingly, one of Amendola’s first memories in the Patriot locker room involved a ping pong match with none other than quarterback Tom Brady. In an interview with ESPN, he recalled:

My first week in the building, [Tom] wanted me to play some Ping-Pong. I didn’t really know how to go about it. I knew I was better than him, but I didn’t want to beat him too bad because I wanted him to throw me the ball. Needless to say, his competitive nature unleashed a broken paddle by the end of it, but it’s the reason why we love him and the reason why he’s the best quarterback.

And Brady, being Brady, bounced back with a social media post of his own.