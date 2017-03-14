Malcolm Butler has no leverage in this situation

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Malcolm Butler is upset that the Patriots paid Stephon Gilmore big money instead of him.

Malcolm Butler wants to get paid the going rate for elite cornerbacks this season, either with the Patriots or another team.

Malcolm Butler needs to recalibrate his expectations.

Unless a team gets stupid (and this is the NFL, so we can’t totally discount that), he’s not going to get paid this time.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.