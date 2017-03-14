Malcolm Butler has no leverage in this situation

The NFL rules are working against Malcolm Butler in his apparent quest to be paid as a No. 1 cornerback.
The NFL rules are working against Malcolm Butler in his apparent quest to be paid as a No. 1 cornerback.
By
The Boston Globe
10:09 AM

Malcolm Butler is upset that the Patriots paid Stephon Gilmore big money instead of him.

Malcolm Butler wants to get paid the going rate for elite cornerbacks this season, either with the Patriots or another team.

Malcolm Butler needs to recalibrate his expectations.

Unless a team gets stupid (and this is the NFL, so we can’t totally discount that), he’s not going to get paid this time.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
