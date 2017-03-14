You can book it: The Patriots are going back to the Super Bowl
It’s done. I have purchased my round-trip plane ticket to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. I leave on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, one week after the Patriots win the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium. I’ll be on Delta Flight 2588, Seat 19-D. Delta’s best round-trip fare to the Twin Cities is currently $410.59. That’s nonrefundable with no changes allowed.
No changes? No refunds? No problem. I have never bought an airplane ticket this far in advance, but the Patriots are going to Super Bowl LII, and you should be going, too.
Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.
