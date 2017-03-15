Dont’a Hightower’s mom did a little dance to celebrate her son’s new contract
Sometimes it’s hard to put your feelings into words.
That was apparently the case for Dont’a Hightower’s mom after the linebacker signed a four-year, $43.5 million deal to stay in New England Wednesday.
“My son signed his deal makes his mama feel like this…” L’Tanya Hightower said in an Instagram video before showing off some moves.
“And people wonder where I get it from lol!!” her son wrote when he reposted the video to his account.
Advertisement
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.