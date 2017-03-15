Dont’a Hightower’s mom did a little dance to celebrate her son’s new contract

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Sometimes it’s hard to put your feelings into words.

That was apparently the case for Dont’a Hightower’s mom after the linebacker signed a four-year, $43.5 million deal to stay in New England Wednesday.

“My son signed his deal makes his mama feel like this…” L’Tanya Hightower said in an Instagram video before showing off some moves.

#repost @ltanyahightower and people wonder where I get it from lol!! #boomtower #blessed A post shared by Donta Hightower (@_boomtower) on Mar 15, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

“And people wonder where I get it from lol!!” her son wrote when he reposted the video to his account.