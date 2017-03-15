Dont’a Hightower’s mom did a little dance to celebrate her son’s new contract

New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Hightower signed a four-year, $43.5 million deal to stay in New England Wednesday. –Patrick Semansky / AP
By
5:06 PM

Sometimes it’s hard to put your feelings into words.

That was apparently the case for Dont’a Hightower’s mom after the linebacker signed a four-year, $43.5 million deal to stay in New England Wednesday.

“My son signed his deal makes his mama feel like this…” L’Tanya Hightower said in an Instagram video before showing off some moves.

#repost @ltanyahightower and people wonder where I get it from lol!! #boomtower #blessed

A post shared by Donta Hightower (@_boomtower) on

“And people wonder where I get it from lol!!” her son wrote when he reposted the video to his account.

TOPICS: New England Patriots NFL
