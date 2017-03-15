Morning sports update: Dont’a Hightower reportedly choosing between Jets, Patriots, Steelers

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Dont’a Hightower has suitors and is expected to make his decision regarding free agency on Wednesday, while cornerback Malcolm Butler is expected to visit the Saints on Thursday.

Dont’a Hightower to choose among Jets, Pats, Steelers: Linebacker Dont’a Hightower likely will decide between the Jets, Patriots and Steelers on Wednesday, with the strong likelihood being that he chooses to return to New England, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. (NFL.com)

LB Dont'a Hightower is slated to make a call today: #Patriots, #Steelers or #Jets. Those involved expect he'll head home to NE. Stay tuned. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2017

Dont’a Hightower’s visit with Steelers went well, LB now buying time to talk with Patriots: Bill Belichick typically allows his free agents to test the market, see what offers they get and then return with the offers and allow the Patriots to decide how to proceed. (WEEI)

Wow. Some positive vibes out of #Steelers HQ right now re LB Dont'a Hightower's visit. Of course… they also felt confident abt those CBs. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 14, 2017

No deal (yet) between #Steelers and Dont'a Hightower. Sounds like LB is buying time to talk to #Patriots. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 14, 2017

#Steelers don't want Dont'a Hightower using them. He's left HQ, but he's been told if he gets on plane w/out signing, that offer is gone. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 14, 2017

As of 9pm last night, Steelers expected same. Felt their offer was very close, but Hightower's agent asked for more time too many times. https://t.co/2tjnSixqjo — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 15, 2017

Patriots sign free agent running back Rex Burkhead: The move was announced Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed. Burkhead, 26, comes from Cincinnati, where he has spent all four years of his NFL career since being drafted in the sixth round out of Nebraska in 2013. (Boston.com)

Restricted free agent Malcolm Butler will visit with the Saints: Currently a restricted free agent, the Patriots’ cornerback is able to sign an offer sheet from another team. Yet as he isn’t an unrestricted free agent, it means that the Patriots are able to match the team’s offer if Bill Belichick wants to keep Butler in New England. If he does not, then Butler leaves and the Patritos are compensated with his new team’s first round draft pick. (Boston.com)

Bruins hopeful Ryan Spooner (concussion) could play Wednesday vs. Flames: Back in his natural center position under Cassidy, the 25-year-old Spooner has returned to form of late, with three goals and seven points in 11 Cassidy-coached contests, and will return to that spot if he does indeed play on Wednesday, according to Cassidy. (WEEI)

UMass men’s basketball expected to have interest in Boston Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry: Shrewsberry coached the Celtics’ Summer League team for the past two seasons, working with Boston’s young players and prospects during their first stints with the franchise. (MassLive)

Falcons’ blown 28-3 lead to the Patriots in the Super Bowl is now a butt tattoo: Instagram user and hashtag aficionado “orrazib_” got the chyron from FOX’s Super Bowl broadcast tattooed on his butt where the Falcons were up 28-3 late in the third quarter. (SB Nation)