Morning sports update: Dont’a Hightower reportedly choosing between Jets, Patriots, Steelers

New England Patriots Dont'a Hightower is seen at Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on Monday, January 30, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
New England Patriots Dont'a Hightower at Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on Monday, January 30, 2017 in Houston, TX. –AP Photo/Gregory Payan
By
10:07 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Dont’a Hightower has suitors and is expected to make his decision regarding free agency on Wednesday, while cornerback Malcolm Butler is expected to visit the Saints on Thursday.

Dont’a Hightower to choose among Jets, Pats, Steelers: Linebacker Dont’a Hightower likely will decide between the Jets, Patriots and Steelers on Wednesday, with the strong likelihood being that he chooses to return to New England, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. (NFL.com)

Dont’a Hightower’s visit with Steelers went well, LB now buying time to talk with Patriots: Bill Belichick typically allows his free agents to test the market, see what offers they get and then return with the offers and allow the Patriots to decide how to proceed. (WEEI)

Advertisement

Patriots sign free agent running back Rex Burkhead: The move was announced Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed. Burkhead, 26, comes from Cincinnati, where he has spent all four years of his NFL career since being drafted in the sixth round out of Nebraska in 2013. (Boston.com)

Restricted free agent Malcolm Butler will visit with the Saints: Currently a restricted free agent, the Patriots’ cornerback is able to sign an offer sheet from another team. Yet as he isn’t an unrestricted free agent, it means that the Patriots are able to match the team’s offer if Bill Belichick wants to keep Butler in New England. If he does not, then Butler leaves and the Patritos are compensated with his new team’s first round draft pick. (Boston.com)

Bruins hopeful Ryan Spooner (concussion) could play Wednesday vs. Flames: Back in his natural center position under Cassidy, the 25-year-old Spooner has returned to form of late, with three goals and seven points in 11 Cassidy-coached contests, and will return to that spot if he does indeed play on Wednesday, according to Cassidy. (WEEI)

UMass men’s basketball expected to have interest in Boston Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry: Shrewsberry coached the Celtics’ Summer League team for the past two seasons, working with Boston’s young players and prospects during their first stints with the franchise. (MassLive)

Advertisement

Falcons’ blown 28-3 lead to the Patriots in the Super Bowl is now a butt tattoo: Instagram user and hashtag aficionado “orrazib_” got the chyron from FOX’s Super Bowl broadcast tattooed on his butt where the Falcons were up 28-3 late in the third quarter. (SB Nation)

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Syracuse's Carmelo Anthony celebrates against Kansas during the NCAA men's final in New Orleans, April 7, 2003.
Sports Q
Have you ever won an NCAA Tournament pool? March 15, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Celtics guard Avery Bradley, left, drives toward the basket past Bulls center Robin Lopez, right, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Avery Bradley shows little rust upon return March 15, 2017 | 7:00 AM
The 2017 NCAA Division I men's college basketball tournament bracket.
NCAA Tournament
NCAA bracket predictions: Who the Tournament experts pick March 15, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Providence's Rodney Bullock makes a basket over the defense of Rhode Island.
NCAA Tournament
5 things to know about No. 11 Providence for March Madness March 15, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Chimezie Metu #4 and De'Anthony Melton #22 of USC talk on the court during the Pac-12 Tournament on March 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
NCAA Tournament
Providence vs. USC: First Four play-in game key stats, streaks March 15, 2017 | 7:00 AM
From left, Isaac Hamilton, Lonzo Ball and TJ Leaf of the Bruins stand on the court during the Pac-12 Tournament on March 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
NCAA Tournament
The best and worst of the NCAA Tournament March 15, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Business
Goodyear deflates blimp, but keeps familiar form in flight March 14, 2017 | 7:34 PM
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower celebrates after a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
New England Patriots
Steelers meet with Dont'a Hightower but no deal reached March 14, 2017 | 7:20 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 11: Running back Rex Burkhead #33 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs for a gain during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots add a running back March 14, 2017 | 7:06 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price throws a live batting session at a spring training baseball workout in Fort Myers, Fla. Price is likely to start the season on the disabled list because of his sore pitching elbow. Starting the second season of a $217 million, seven-year contract, Price has not yet appeared in an exhibition game. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Boston Red Sox
David Price likely to start Red Sox season on DL March 14, 2017 | 3:31 PM
Malcolm Butler makes a tackle.
New England Patriots
Restricted free agent Malcolm Butler will visit with the Saints March 14, 2017 | 11:57 AM
The NFL rules are working against Malcolm Butler in his apparent quest to be paid as a No. 1 cornerback.
New England Patriots
Malcolm Butler has no leverage in this situation March 14, 2017 | 10:09 AM
In less than a year from now, you can expect this scene to be repeated at City Hall.
New England Patriots
You can book it: The Patriots are going back to the Super Bowl March 14, 2017 | 9:58 AM
Dont'a Hightower has played five seasons in the NFL.
New England Patriots
The new guys are great, but there’s unfinished business for Patriots March 14, 2017 | 9:56 AM
Boston Red Sox
David Price says arm injury is 'out of my mind' March 14, 2017 | 9:16 AM
Dont'a Hightower of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl 51.
Sports Q
Why hasn't Dont’a Hightower gotten a big deal elsewhere? March 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston Bruins
Marchand has hat trick in 3rd; Bruins roll past Canucks 6-3 March 14, 2017 | 3:33 AM
New England Patriots Barkevious Mingo #51 is seen against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
NFL
Colts sign Barkevious Mingo to 1-year deal March 13, 2017 | 11:25 PM
Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) defends during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
New England Patriots
Stephon Gilmore just spoke to the press for the first time as a Patriot March 13, 2017 | 9:36 PM
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Lawrence Guy (93) hits New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) as he throws an interception during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots
Patriots add Lawrence Guy to bolster defensive line March 13, 2017 | 7:14 PM
FILE - In this April 4, 2016, file photo, Villanova's Kris Jenkins makes the game-winning three-point shot during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game against North Carolina, in Houston. North Carolina players are, from left: Brice Johnson (11), Joel Berry, Isiah Hicks (4), Justin Jackson (44) and Marcus Paige (5). Nearly a year after Jenkins' shot, the Wildcats and Tar Heels are both No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
College Sports
How to watch March Madness games online March 13, 2017 | 7:06 PM
Villanova NCAA college basketball head coach Jay Wright gestures before boarding a bus as the team departs Villanova, Pa., on Monday, March 13, 2017, for a game in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, in Buffalo, N.Y. Teams chasing a college basketball title are contending with an unexpected wrinkle that's making last-minute travel plans even tougher: the anticipation of a storm bearing down on the Northeast that's expected to dump snow and wind. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
College Sports
Winter storm forces March Madness teams to alter travel plans March 13, 2017 | 6:58 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Steven Wright delivers to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 13, 2017, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Boston Red Sox
Porcello, Price, and Wright all have good days for Red Sox March 13, 2017 | 6:50 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots Dont'a Hightower folllows the action during NFL football's Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. The draft remains the most significant means by which to build and fortify a franchise. Yet, as the salary cap increases exponentially each year under the 10-year labor agreement reached in 2011, the lure of veterans on the open market can be powerful. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
New England Patriots
Dont'a Hightower leaves without deal after visiting Jets March 13, 2017 | 6:42 PM
Bruins' Drew Stafford (19) celebrates his goal during the third period against the Flyers in Boston, Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' weekly 3 stars: Stafford loan paying off March 13, 2017 | 3:02 PM
Julian Edelman posted a snippet of a ping pong match between him and teammate Danny Amendola.
New England Patriots
The Patriots take playing ping pong very seriously March 13, 2017 | 2:48 PM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 10, 2017, in Denver.
Boston Celtics
Here's the one word Brad Stevens would use to describe Danny Ainge March 13, 2017 | 2:35 PM
Dwayne Allen, Stephon Gilmore, and Brandin Cooks.
New England Patriots
The financial impact of the Patriots’ latest deals March 13, 2017 | 10:02 AM
Bulls guard Rajon Rondo had 2 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals in 19 minutes against the Celtics.
NBA
Frustrated Rajon Rondo merely a backup for listless Bulls March 13, 2017 | 9:29 AM
After 10 years with the Red Sox, Clay Buchholz will be an integral part of the Phillies' rotation this season.
Boston Red Sox
Clay Buchholz has no regrets being traded by the Red Sox March 13, 2017 | 9:19 AM