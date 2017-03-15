New Patriot Brandin Cooks chatted with the media Wednesday

"I guess I know how to pick quarterbacks, right?"

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 23: Wide receiver Brandin Cooks #10 of the New Orleans Saints catches a pass for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium during the first quarter of the game on October 23, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
New England recently traded for the speedy 5-foot-10 wide receiver, reportedly giving the Saints 2017 first- and third-round draft picks for Cooks and a fourth-round pick. –Jason Hanna / Getty Images
By
4:17 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

For the first time as a Patriot, Bradin Cooks answered questions from reporters Wednesday on a conference call.

New England recently traded for the speedy 5-foot-10 wide receiver, reportedly giving the Saints 2017 first- and third-round draft picks for Cooks and a fourth-round pick.

On the call, the 23-year-old Cooks said there’s no bad blood between him and the Saints and he didn’t request a trade. He also talked about growing up after the death of his father.

Here’s the full transcript of the call, as transcribed by the team:

Q: What was your reaction when you first learned you were traded to New England and what has been your reaction following your initial meeting with the organization? Also, have you been familiar over the years of Bill Belichick’s praise of you as a player?

BC: Well, first of all, once I found out about it I was thankful for the opportunity to play in New Orleans and the opportunity they’ve given me there; no bad blood. I love everything about the organization and the people. Things just happen in life. Second thing, when I found out about it I was ecstatic to be able to come play for an organization like New England and play for a guy like coach [Bill] Belichick and Tom [Brady] and Mr. [Robert] Kraft and his family. The whole process was a blessing as soon as I found out. I couldn’t be more thankful throughout this time, and as far as the praise from coach Belichick, I’ve never known about it. At the end of the day I feel like I have to earn his trust when I come in and play and continue doing what I’ve been doing.

Q: How important was Drew Brees in your development as a player and how excited are you to play with another outstanding quarterback in Tom Brady?

BC: To come into the league right away and play with a Hall of Fame quarterback, that alone is going to boost your career right away. I have nothing but high praise for Drew [Brees]. He’s a workaholic, a guy that pays attention to the game, so detailed. So as a young guy to be able to have that, [it] takes some things off your plate rather than I feel like other young guys that come into the league that don’t necessarily have that, so it was a blessing to be able to play with him. At the same time, he helped me learn about the game more overall, from an overall standpoint. That was very helpful. So to come in and now have the opportunity to play with another Hall of Fame quarterback, I guess I know how to pick quarterbacks, right? I’m looking forward to it. I’ve followed Tom Brady since I was a kid, so to be able to have a chance to play with him is awesome.

Q: What do you remember from your battles versus Malcolm Butler during the joint practices between the Saints and Patriots the past couple of years?

BC: It was a battle. Good against good, and that was the type of matchup you look forward to, so to be able to practice against him as well as play in a game was fun and it helped me become better in my career, and hopefully it did the same for him.

Q: Do you feel that there were any aspects of your game that you didn’t get to showcase fully in New Orleans?

BC: As a young guy I think there were some things that I would’ve liked to have done more. Not like I wasn’t able to do them, we just had great guys doing those other things so if it’s not broken why fix it? But coming to New England it seems like it’s an offense that guys do a bunch of different things and I’m looking forward to being able to do some things that I didn’t necessarily have to do in New Orleans, hopefully to get the chance here and do it here.

Q: For clarification, did you request a trade out of New England, and if not what was it like when you started hearing those rumors?

BC: No, I didn’t. It was a long process. So if we can set this straight, I think a lot of that and what was going on got taken out of context and a little exaggerated, and throughout the process I felt like I had to take the blows and keep my mouth shut, which is fine. It just happened to be a great opportunity for both sides. To be able to build what they want to build and to be sent off to a good team for me I think is a win-win situation. Like I said, the rumors out there and what’s been going on and what’s been told, I don’t let it bother me. I’m just here to play football and that’s what it’s all about.

Q: You lost your father at a young age. How was that shaped who you are and how have you been able to overcome that up to this point in your career?

BC: Well, I think the way I look at it, I lost my father when I was seven. [I have] three older brothers and my mom raised us four by herself. The way I look at it now I take it positive and I see it as a blessing just because of the hardships we had to overcome in life in general, so to be able to play this game – the hardships that we go through on the field – it’s nothing compared to that. And I’m just blessed to be able to make my mom proud, make my family proud, and [fulfill] the promises that I always promised her and make her happy and take care of her one day. Throughout that time it’s been hard, but at the same time it’s made me who I am today and I don’t plan on stopping any time soon in making her proud.

Q: Who are some of the people that you feel like have most helped you overcome those obstacles?

BC: I would have to say my mom, my brothers, my high school coaches, college coaches, some families back home – the Spanos family as well as the Solderman [unconfirmed spelling] family from back home. They did a great job of just letting me be around and experience things that I never thought I’d be able to experience as a kid. A lot of people had a play into this and I couldn’t thank them more.

Q: What are some of the things that you didn’t get to do on the field in New Orleans that you would like to do in New England, and do you think you are the type of receiver who can play in the slot?

BC: As far as going into detail on what I would like to do, I’d rather not go into detail. But as far as playing in the slot, I definitely think I can do that at a high level. It’ll be all about what coach [Bill] Belichick and the offense think I can fit well at and just doing my job the best that I can.

Q: How competitive were you as a kid growing up considering you were a smaller guy and how much did any competition with your older brothers help you overcome that?

BC: I mean quote-unquote ‘always being the small guy’ has been fun for me because it’s a challenge and I love challenges. But having three older brothers, being in the household, you’ve got to fight them all the time to get what you want. I think that helped a lot as far as the toughness, but as you all know and as has been said plenty of times from guys like me, one thing you can’t measure is heart and I feel like I’ve got one of the biggest hearts out there. Physical wise, I’m not too worried about it. It’s just playing ball and doing what I have to do.

Q: Do you notice any difference between the way you play indoors like in New Orleans versus outdoors in the elements?

BC: I don’t think about that.

Q: Do you prepare any differently for a game outdoors versus indoors?

BC: No, not that I can think of off the top of my head.

Q: What were the impressions that you got of the Patriots as an organization and the coaching staff in particular when you went against them in joint practices with the New Orleans Saints?

BC: Every time I went against them you can just see why it’s a first class organization. From the way that they run things, the way that they coach their players, the way that they walked and talked, my impression was very high for that organization and you see why they are who they are. It’s just a dream come true and a blessing to be able to have this opportunity now to play for them.

Q: Obviously, you were about a decade apart from Chad Johnson at Oregon State but have you had any interaction with him or has he reached out since you were traded to New England?

BC: No, I don’t think I’ve ever talked to him. We’re pretty far apart. So, no, I have not.

Advertisement
TOPICS: New England Patriots NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis, center, arrives at Municipal Court in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Revis is in court on charges alleging he was in a fight with two men in Pittsburgh last month. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
NFL
All charges dismissed against Darrelle Revis March 15, 2017 | 3:26 PM
AFC DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF GAME BETWEEN THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS AND KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Patriots Dont'a Hightower celebrates after a play in the fourth quarter Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Patriots re-sign Dont'a Hightower March 15, 2017 | 2:54 PM
Dont’a Hightower had 65 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2016.
New England Patriots
Patriots bring Dont’a Hightower back on $43.5 million deal March 15, 2017 | 2:05 PM
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, front, addresses a rally held to protest President Donald Trump's refugee ban Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Boston. Trump signed an executive order Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 that bans legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days and puts an indefinite hold on a program resettling Syrian refugees. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
NCAA Tournament
Check out Mayor Marty Walsh's NCAA Tournament bracket March 15, 2017 | 1:03 PM
Olympics
US women's hockey players threaten boycott over wages March 15, 2017 | 11:21 AM
LaVar Ball's oldest son is expected to be one of the top draft picks in the NBA draft.
Boston Celtics
Should the Celtics be wary of Lonzo Ball’s dad? March 15, 2017 | 11:10 AM
New England Patriots Dont'a Hightower is seen at Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on Monday, January 30, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
New England Patriots
Dont’a Hightower reportedly choosing between Jets, Patriots, Steelers March 15, 2017 | 10:07 AM
NFL
Ex-Raiders QB pleads guilty in public nudity case March 15, 2017 | 9:12 AM
Sports News
Mitch Seavey becomes oldest, fastest musher to win Iditarod March 15, 2017 | 8:41 AM
Syracuse's Carmelo Anthony celebrates against Kansas during the NCAA men's final in New Orleans, April 7, 2003.
Sports Q
Have you ever won an NCAA Tournament pool? March 15, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Celtics guard Avery Bradley, left, drives toward the basket past Bulls center Robin Lopez, right, Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Boston.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Avery Bradley shows little rust upon return March 15, 2017 | 7:00 AM
The 2017 NCAA Division I men's college basketball tournament bracket.
NCAA Tournament
NCAA bracket predictions: Who the Tournament experts pick March 15, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Providence's Rodney Bullock makes a basket over the defense of Rhode Island.
NCAA Tournament
5 things to know about No. 11 Providence for March Madness March 15, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Chimezie Metu #4 and De'Anthony Melton #22 of USC talk on the court during the Pac-12 Tournament on March 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
NCAA Tournament
Providence vs. USC: First Four play-in game key stats, streaks March 15, 2017 | 7:00 AM
From left, Isaac Hamilton, Lonzo Ball and TJ Leaf of the Bruins stand on the court during the Pac-12 Tournament on March 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
NCAA Tournament
The best and worst of the NCAA Tournament March 15, 2017 | 7:00 AM
Business
Goodyear deflates blimp, but keeps familiar form in flight March 14, 2017 | 7:34 PM
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower celebrates after a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
New England Patriots
Steelers meet with Dont'a Hightower but no deal reached March 14, 2017 | 7:20 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 11: Running back Rex Burkhead #33 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs for a gain during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots add a running back March 14, 2017 | 7:06 PM
NCAA Tournament
March Madness odds: Duke, UNC battle for favorite status in Vegas March 14, 2017 | 6:49 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price throws a live batting session at a spring training baseball workout in Fort Myers, Fla. Price is likely to start the season on the disabled list because of his sore pitching elbow. Starting the second season of a $217 million, seven-year contract, Price has not yet appeared in an exhibition game. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Boston Red Sox
David Price likely to start Red Sox season on DL March 14, 2017 | 3:31 PM
Golf
World's oldest golf club to admit female members after 273 years March 14, 2017 | 12:28 PM
Malcolm Butler makes a tackle.
New England Patriots
Restricted free agent Malcolm Butler will visit with the Saints March 14, 2017 | 11:57 AM
The NFL rules are working against Malcolm Butler in his apparent quest to be paid as a No. 1 cornerback.
New England Patriots
Malcolm Butler has no leverage in this situation March 14, 2017 | 10:09 AM
In less than a year from now, you can expect this scene to be repeated at City Hall.
New England Patriots
You can book it: The Patriots are going back to the Super Bowl March 14, 2017 | 9:58 AM
Dont'a Hightower has played five seasons in the NFL.
New England Patriots
The new guys are great, but there’s unfinished business for Patriots March 14, 2017 | 9:56 AM
Boston Red Sox
David Price says arm injury is 'out of my mind' March 14, 2017 | 9:16 AM
Dont'a Hightower of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl 51.
Sports Q
Why hasn't Dont’a Hightower gotten a big deal elsewhere? March 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston Bruins
Marchand has hat trick in 3rd; Bruins roll past Canucks 6-3 March 14, 2017 | 3:33 AM
New England Patriots Barkevious Mingo #51 is seen against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
NFL
Colts sign Barkevious Mingo to 1-year deal March 13, 2017 | 11:25 PM
Buffalo Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) defends during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
New England Patriots
Stephon Gilmore just spoke to the press for the first time as a Patriot March 13, 2017 | 9:36 PM