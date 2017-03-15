Patriots bring Dont’a Hightower back on $43.5 million deal
The Patriots have chosen not to retain some key defensive players from their last two Super Bowl teams: Chandler Jones, Jamie Collins, and Logan Ryan.
But linebacker Dont’a Hightower is coming back, his agents confirmed. The team’s defensive captain re-signed with the Patriots Wednesday after a weeklong free agency tour that took him to the Jets and Steelers.
Hightower’s deal is for four years and $43.5 million, with $19 million guaranteed, according to his agents.
