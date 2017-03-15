Patriots bring Dont’a Hightower back on $43.5 million deal

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots have chosen not to retain some key defensive players from their last two Super Bowl teams: Chandler Jones, Jamie Collins, and Logan Ryan.

But linebacker Dont’a Hightower is coming back, his agents confirmed. The team’s defensive captain re-signed with the Patriots Wednesday after a weeklong free agency tour that took him to the Jets and Steelers.

Hightower’s deal is for four years and $43.5 million, with $19 million guaranteed, according to his agents.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.