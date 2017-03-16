Morning sports update: Malcolm Butler reportedly already met with the Saints on Wednesday

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots re-signed Dont’a Hightower with a $43.5 million deal, the Celtics beat the Timberwolves after trailing at the half, and the Bruins continued to stay hot on the ice with a 5-2 win over the Flames.

Malcolm Butler reportedly met with Saints ahead of schedule: According to Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate, Butler was at the Saints’ facility on Wednesday to meet with the team. The 27-year-old was scheduled to meet with the team on Thursday. (WEEI)

Bruins end Flames’ 10-game winning streak: Brad Marchand scored his league-leading 36th goal of the season and David Backes returned after getting hurt to score the game winner and the Boston Bruins defeated Calgary 5-2 on Wednesday night. (Boston.com)

.@Bmarch63 picks up No. 36 on the season to jump into first in the league pic.twitter.com/xZPQiLDz7r — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 16, 2017

Advertisement

Big 2nd half helps Celtics to 117-104 win over Timberwolves: ‘‘I think we need to understand the sense of urgency,’’ Horford said. ‘‘It doesn’t matter who we play, what their record is. We’re playing for bigger things. So we have to make sure that we start to build these habits.’’ (Boston.com)

Al Horford goes for 20 points/9 rebounds/8 assists, Isaiah Thomas scores 27, and the Celtics down the Timberwolves 117-104! #HighFive pic.twitter.com/uZFXUuWgbL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 16, 2017

Southern Cal rallies to beat Providence in First Four: Beaten by Providence by one point in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament last year, Southern Cal exacted revenge in a rematch Wednesday night. Bennie Boatwright scored a career-high 24 points as the Trojans rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half to beat Providence 75-71 in a First Four game. (Boston.com)

To nobody’s surprise, John Farrell has named Rick Porcello his Opening Day starter: Before facing the Rays on Wednesday, Red Sox manager John Farrell confirmed that Rick Porcello will start on Opening Day against the Pirates at Fenway Park. Farrell said Chris Sale will start the second game, and that the rest of the rotation would be determined by camp, with Eduardo Rodriguez potentially in line for the third spot. (WEEI)

Dont’a Hightower’s mom did a little dance to celebrate her son’s new contract: Sometimes it’s hard to put your feelings into words. That was apparently the case for Dont’a Hightower’s mom after the linebacker signed a four-year, $43.5 million deal to stay in New England Wednesday. (Boston.com)