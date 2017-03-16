Patriots sending wrong message in Malcolm Butler case

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

At least we know the Patriots aren’t going for defensive degree-of-difficulty points in repeating as Super Bowl winners. The Patriots showed the money to free agent linebacker and heart-and-soul playmaker Dont’a Hightower on Wednesday, re-signing him to a four-year, $43.5 million deal, instead of showing him the door like Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins. The Patriots are holding on to one of their young, Pro Bowl defenders. Hallelujah.

The only major remaining offseason question now is do they want to hold the high ground in negotiations with restricted free agent Malcolm Butler or do they want to hold on to Butler long term?

