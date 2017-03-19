Robert Kraft flew on Air Force One with Donald Trump

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

On Sunday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft flew on Air Force One with President Trump from West Palm Beach to Washington D.C., according to the White House press pool report.

And, as the report noted, Kraft wore his Air Force 1 sneakers: A pair of black canvas Nikes.

Trump tells reporters on Air Force One his effort to sell the health care bill is "doing well" pic.twitter.com/URiT6WMJ3F — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) March 19, 2017

The pool report didn’t specify why Kraft was on Air Force One, but it said that Trump briefly introduced “Bob Kraft” before making a comment about North Korea.

Kraft has explained his friendship with Trump in the past. After Kraft’s late wife, Myra, died in 2011, Trump was very supportive of Kraft.

“I remember that,” Kraft said in an interview earlier in 2017.

In February, Kraft dined with Trump at the President’s estate in Mar-a-Lago at a table that also included Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.