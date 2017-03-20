FBI Director James Comey compares his hatred of Patriots to Russia and Hillary Clinton

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

In the midst of testimony on Monday before the House Intelligence Committee, FBI Director James Comey referenced his personal dislike for the New England Patriots while trying to make a point about Russia and the 2016 election.

“To put it in a homely metaphor, I hate the New England Patriots,” Comey said. “No matter who they play, I’d like them to lose.”

Here’s the full context:

Later in his testimony, Comey was thanked for his agency’s participation in successfully finding and retrieving Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey. At that point, he offered a follow-up explanation on his feelings for the Patriots.

“If I’m honest with myself, the reason I don’t like the Patriots is they represent sustained success. And as a Giants fan, that drives me crazy.”

