Here’s video of the alleged Tom Brady jersey thief leaving the Patriots locker room after the Super Bowl

Footage of jersey suspect
–Screenshot via YouTube
By
March 20, 2017

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl LI (and XLIX) jersey is back in Boston. And amid the news of their recovery Monday, new details continue to trickle out about just how the alleged thief swiped the valuable souvenir from the Patriots’ locker room.

In an appearance Monday on FS1’s The Herd, Fox Sports reporter Jay Glazer — who broke the news of the jersey’s recovery earlier in the day — unveiled Super Bowl video of the alleged jersey thief.

In the video, a digitally blurred figure who appears to be a credentialed media member can be seen walking into the Patriots locker room at 10:04 p.m. local time following their comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. Fourteen minutes later, the same individual — who was also wearing a backpack — can be seen exiting the locker room with “something” under his left arm.

Advertisement

According to Glazer, authorities used the video to “track down” the alleged jersey thief.

“Fox did the game,” he said. “We had cameras everywhere, so we’ve been scouring and scouring video. We just obviously had to make sure we had the right person. … This is who authorities are zeroing in on.”

The suspect was subsequently identified Monday by several Mexican outlets as Mauricio Ortega, an executive at the Mexican tabloid La Prensa until he resigned last Tuesday.

In a statement MondayLa Prensa issued a public apology and said Ortega had used his position at the outlet to get Super Bowl credentials and access. According to the paper, Ortega citind the health of close family members for his resignation.

According to Glazer, the suspect also may have taken memorabilia from Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller following Super Bowl 50.

The NFL announced Monday that Brady’s jersey from Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks, which had not previously been reported stolen, had also been recovered. As The Boston Globe reports, both of Brady’s jerseys have been taken back to Boston to be authenticated.

In a statement released Monday through his agent, Brady thanked officials for their work to recover the jerseys and said he hoped to “make something very positive come from this experience.”

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
New York Mets left fielder Tim Tebow makes a diving catch on a fly ball by Miami Marlins' Justin Bour in the second inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 13, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
MLB
Tim Tebow is heading to Mets' Class A team March 20, 2017 | 8:06 PM
Tom Brady during Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady thanks law enforcement for finding stolen Super Bowl jerseys March 20, 2017 | 5:31 PM
John Elway, executive vice president of the Denver Broncos, walked onto the field at MetLife Stadium before the game.
Politics
John Elway writes letter endorsing Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch March 20, 2017 | 5:18 PM
FBI Director James Comey, left, joined by National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers, right, testifies on Capitol Hill.
New England Patriots
FBI director compares his hatred of Patriots to Russia and Hillary Clinton March 20, 2017 | 3:53 PM
Malcolm Butler during a game against the Rams in the 2016 season.
New England Patriots
The Malcolm Butler watch continues March 20, 2017 | 1:58 PM
Ray Allen celebrates during a game against the Lakers.
Boston Celtics
Ray Allen not invited to join 2008 Celtics teammate reunion vacation March 20, 2017 | 1:47 PM
NFL
Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers battling dementia March 20, 2017 | 1:42 PM
NFL
Spike Lee calls lack of suitors for Colin Kaepernick 'fishy' March 20, 2017 | 1:15 PM
David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal with Bruins teammates Patrice Bergeron (37), Brad Marchand (63) and Torey Krug (47), during a game against the Flyers in Boston, Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' weekly 3 Stars: Pastrnak joins Marchand in 30-goal club March 20, 2017 | 1:01 PM
NBA
Shaq latest in the NBA community to join flat-Earth belief March 20, 2017 | 11:23 AM
Tom Brady during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady's Super Bowl jerseys reportedly found after investigation March 20, 2017 | 10:45 AM
Hanley Ramirez bats against the Pirates during a spring training game at JetBlue Park on March 16, 2017.
Boston Red Sox
What are the Red Sox’ biggest concerns? March 20, 2017 | 10:34 AM
Tommy Heinsohn
Sports Q
Who belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of Boston sports color analysts? March 20, 2017 | 8:12 AM
NCAA Tournament
Confederate flag flies next to NCAA arena in South Carolina March 20, 2017 | 5:31 AM
NFL
49ers legend Dwight Clark says he has ALS, suspects football a cause March 20, 2017 | 12:06 AM
South Carolina's Chris Silva (30) goes up to dunk past Duke's Frank Jackson (15) during the second half in a second-round game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Greenville, S.C., Sunday, March 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
NCAA Tournament
NCAA Tournament: No. 2 Duke stunned by No. 7 South Carolina March 19, 2017 | 11:28 PM
Oregon guard Dylan Ennis celebrates after the team scored during the first half against Rhode Island in a second-round game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, March 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater)
NCAA Tournament
NCAA Tournament: Oregon rallies late to beat Rhode Island March 19, 2017 | 10:33 PM
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft flew on Air Force One with Donald Trump March 19, 2017 | 6:43 PM
Drew Pomeranz throws a long toss in the rain at a spring training team workout.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox lefty Drew Pomeranz pulled with tightness in triceps March 19, 2017 | 6:35 PM
Harvard hockey players celebrate with the Beanpot trophy after defeating Boston University 6-3 on February 13.
College Sports
NCAA men's hockey tournament bracket pits Harvard against Providence March 19, 2017 | 6:23 PM
Boston Celtics
Philadelphia rallies from 13 down to beat Celtics 105-99 March 19, 2017 | 4:51 PM
Theo Epstein at Wrigley Field during the 2016 season.
Boston Red Sox
A Cubs-Red Sox World Series? It’s not too early to talk about it March 19, 2017 | 1:23 PM
Mike Gorman (right) and Tommy Heinsohn have worked together as Celtics broadcasters for more than three decades.
Sports Q
Who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Boston sports announcers? March 19, 2017 | 5:00 AM
NCAA Tournament
Topple-seed: Villanova stunned 65-62 by Wisconsin in NCAA March 18, 2017 | 5:28 PM
Nationals' Daniel Murphy (20) bats against the Mets during a spring training game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Boston Red Sox
More and more players practicing what Ted Williams preached March 18, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Samir Doughty of Virginia Commonwealth is defended by Joe Rahon (25) and Dane Pineau (22) of St. Mary's during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
NCAA Tournament
Handicapping Saturday’s NCAA games March 18, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Oregon State's Sydney Wiese shoots during the second half of a first-round game against Long Beach State in the women's NCAA college basketball tournament Friday, March 17, 2017, in Corvallis, Ore.
NCAA Tournament
A 15-seed almost gets a win on opening day of women's NCAAs March 18, 2017 | 2:47 AM
Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (99) drives past Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy (13) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 17, 2017, in New York. The Celtics won 98-95. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Boston Celtics
Jae Crowder helps lift Celtics past Nets 98-95 March 17, 2017 | 11:00 PM
SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 17: Kuran Iverson #23 of the Rhode Island Rams celebrates the play against the Creighton Bluejays during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
NCAA Tournament
Upstart 11th seed URI stuns No. 6 Creighton March 17, 2017 | 7:17 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after the second run in the women's World Cup slalom competition Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Olympic Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin clinches overall title with Stuhec skipping slalom March 17, 2017 | 6:00 PM