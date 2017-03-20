Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys reportedly found after investigation

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

More than a month after Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey went missing in the Patriots’ locker room immediately after the game, the item has reportedly been found. It appears Brady will potentially be getting multiple missing souvenirs back.

According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, the FBI and the NFL worked together to locate the missing No. 12 jersey:

Breaking: FOX Sports has learned the FBI & NFL Security believe they have located Tom Brady's (cont) https://t.co/kxAaxUl3c5 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 20, 2017

According to a statement from NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, the Super Bowl LI Brady jersey wasn’t the only one discovered. Also, according to the NFL, the items were located “in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media.”

Statement on the recovery of @Patriots Tom Brady jerseys pic.twitter.com/3htT0kWhA6 — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 20, 2017

Brady originally noticed his jersey was gone shortly after returning to the locker room following the team’s 34-28 comeback win against the Falcons on Feb. 5. In the aftermath, an investigation was launched to locate the item that was valued at half a million dollars.

Brady joked about the case, posting a fake “suspect board” on social media after the Super Bowl. It now appears that Brady can successfully rule out Julian Edelman.

Update: Houston Police chief Art Acevedo said in a tweet that the jerseys’ location was traced to Mexico: