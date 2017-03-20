Tom Brady thanks law enforcement for finding his stolen Super Bowl jerseys
"Hopefully when I get the jerseys back I can make something very positive come from this experience."
After the investigation into Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey ended in success, the Patriots’ quarterback expressed his gratitude in a statement released on Monday afternoon.
Released by Brady’s agent, Don Yee, the statement conveyed Brady’s gratitude to “all of the law enforcement agencies involved.”
Here’s the full statement:
Tom Brady statement via his agent Don Yee pic.twitter.com/B6BeRgiBxD
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2017
