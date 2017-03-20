Tom Brady thanks law enforcement for finding his stolen Super Bowl jerseys

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

After the investigation into Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey ended in success, the Patriots’ quarterback expressed his gratitude in a statement released on Monday afternoon.

Released by Brady’s agent, Don Yee, the statement conveyed Brady’s gratitude to “all of the law enforcement agencies involved.”

“Hopefully when I get the jerseys back I can make something very positive come from this experience,” Brady concluded.

Here’s the full statement:

Tom Brady statement via his agent Don Yee pic.twitter.com/B6BeRgiBxD — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2017