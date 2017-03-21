Man named in Tom Brady jersey case sought autographs, selfies

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady #12 calls signals at the line against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Patriots Tom Brady during Super Bowl 51. –Gregory Payan / AP
By
CARLOS RODRIGUEZ
AP,
5:30 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican media executive suspected of stealing Tom Brady’s jersey went to the Super Bowl as a working journalist but spent the week collecting selfies and autographs from football greats and boasting to colleagues that he was there as a fan.

Mexican journalists who were in Houston for the game and interacted with Martin Mauricio Ortega, former director of the tabloid La Prensa, told The Associated Press that he brought multiple NFL memorabilia items, including a Kurt Warner jersey he hoped to sell to the former quarterback for thousands of dollars.

“When I met him he was carrying a football helmet and he was bragging about having the signatures of former Super Bowl MVPs, and he was a little disappointed that Marshall Faulk refused to sign it,” said Ariel Velazquez, who covered the game for the Mexican daily El Universal. “He also said that he was not there to work: ‘There are people here to do that.'”

Advertisement

Brady’s jersey went missing from the Patriots’ locker room after the game, and set off an investigation that stretched from Boston to the border. Working with U.S. investigators, Mexican authorities obtained a search warrant and recovered the jersey March 12, along with another Brady jersey that disappeared after the 2015 Super Bowl. A helmet belonging to a Denver Broncos player was also discovered, according to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy.

Broncos spokesman Patrick Smyth said the team was in touch with NFL security because the helmet may belong to Von Miller, MVP at the 2016 Super Bowl. Ortega may have tried to sell it: A memorabilia dealer told the AP Tuesday that Ortega once asked him how much the helmet would be worth.

A Mexican government official confirmed that the person targeted in the search warrant was Ortega. Speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case, the official said he was not detained because there were no charges against him.

Ortega did not respond to multiple calls and text messages to his personal phone seeking comment.

Arturo Palafox, sports editor of the newspaper 24 Horas, said he talked to Ortega frequently in Houston both in the media center and while riding the shuttle to and from the hotel. He described Ortega as pleasant and conversational, but he was surprised that someone with the rank of newspaper director would be covering the Super Bowl as a reporter.

Advertisement

“He told me that he was not there to work, that he was a fan,” Palafox said. “And that he had asked for vacation from work to spend it at Super Bowl week, and he had attended more than 20 of them.”

Velazquez and Palafox both said Ortega was carrying a bag containing a past Super Bowl jersey worn by Warner and an Emmitt Smith book. Warner was named MVP at the 1999 Super Bowl.

“He showed me Warner’s jersey with his signature and told me a story about how Warner was surprised that he was in possession of the item,” Palafox said. “He said he planned to gather interest from Warner to sell him the jersey for $8,000.”

An official at OEM, the publishing company that owns La Prensa, said Ortega was not part of its Super Bowl coverage.

“He was accredited on behalf of La Prensa, but he took vacations,” said the person, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The person said the company did not have contact information for Ortega after he handed in his work phone when he resigned March 14, two days after the jerseys were recovered. The person added that Ortega had worked for La Prensa since 1993.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many Super Bowls Ortega attended. A credentialed member of the media has access to prominent athletes and latitude to enter behind-the-scenes places in a stadium. Ethics policies at news organizations, credential guidelines and professional standards of conduct usually prohibit actions such as seeking autographs while on the job. But it does happen.

Advertisement

The winning team’s locker room after a Super Bowl is a loud, crowded place, filled with dozens of excited, celebrating players — sometimes passing around the Lombardi Trophy they just earned — along with coaches, various other team employees and members of the media.

Mostly, a player will stand or sit in front of his locker while being interviewed by what could be a dozen or more reporters at a time, a scene replicated in several spots around the room. Sometimes a player will step away for several minutes to go take a shower, leaving his belongings unguarded.

Ortega was also seen at Super Bowl auctions during the week of the big game. Mexican media have reported that Ortega’s basement was full of NFL and other sports memorabilia.

Palafox said Ortega mentioned that in conversation: “He didn’t tell me exactly what he had, he just said that back home he had a lot of stuff.”

Brian Drent, president and CEO of Mile High Card Company, an auctioneer of fine sports memorabilia in Colorado, said Ortega told him last year that he had Miller’s Super Bowl helmet.

He said Ortega had purchased a Joe Montana game-worn jersey for more than $20,000 and flew from Mexico to Denver to pick it up. As they talked, Drent said, Ortega told him at this time he wanted to auction off a Patrick Ewing game-worn jersey and Jerry Rice game-used cleats. Then he brought up the helmet.

“He asked me what I thought Von Miller’s helmet from Super Bowl 50 would be worth. I said, ‘That’s a great piece. But I’m not sure of its value,'” Drent said. “He said, ‘Well, I have it.'”

“I asked him, ‘How did you get it?’ And he kind of shrugged off the question.”

Drent said Ortega never offered to auction or sell the helmet and that the two never spoke again, although Ortega did try to get hold of him on Facebook.

Ortega also used his Super Bowl media access to take selfies with players, including at least one with Brady that he showed to Palafox.

“I told him that I was one of the first ones to talk to Brady after the game, and he said that he had it better and showed me a selfie with Brady,” Palafox said. “I would say I was shocked to see it, but after everything that I saw that week that was just the icing on the cake.”

___

Associated Press journalists E. Eduardo Castillo and Peter Orsi in Mexico City, Arnie Stapleton in Denver and Howard Fendrich in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

TOPICS: New England Patriots NFL Tom Brady Super Bowl Super Bowl LI
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Fox Sports Super Bowl footage
New England Patriots
Watch the new minute-by-minute video account of the alleged Tom Brady jersey thief after the Super Bowl March 21, 2017 | 5:53 PM
Gino Auriemma during a press conference.
College Sports
UConn coach Geno Auriemma's 2016 rant about body language goes viral March 21, 2017 | 2:55 PM
Tom Brady, wearing his soon-to-be stolen Super Bowl jersey.
New England Patriots
Photos releasedof Tom Brady's missing jerseys March 21, 2017 | 12:49 PM
Brooklyn Dodgers outfielder Duke Snyder (left) is one of Mookie Betts' comparables at age 23, according to Baseball Reference.
Boston Red Sox
Historically speaking, this Red Sox lineup stacks up quite nicely March 21, 2017 | 12:29 PM
Kevin Garnett is credited with formally endorsing the PB&J revolution in its earliest phase.
Boston Celtics
The Celtics started the NBA's PB&J revolution March 21, 2017 | 11:58 AM
Boston Bruins' Matt Beleskey, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Ryan Spooner during third period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames, in Calgary on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
Second-line left wing remains a question mark for Bruins March 21, 2017 | 10:03 AM
Toronto Maple Leafs center Tyler Bozak (42) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 20, 2017, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
Morning sports update: Bruce Cassidy cites 'egregious' call in Bruins loss March 21, 2017 | 9:54 AM
Boston, MA - 3/20/2017 - (4th quarter) Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) dive for a loose ball during the fourth quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 21Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.1932802928.
Boston Celtics
Both sides like the sound of a Celtics-Wizards playoff matchup March 21, 2017 | 9:40 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives during an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sports Q
Will the Celtics earn the top seed in the East? March 21, 2017 | 8:34 AM
Sports News
Ex-MMA fighter guilty of 29 felonies in kidnap, beating case March 21, 2017 | 7:54 AM
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley during an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, March 20, 2017. The Celtics defeated the Wizards 110-102. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas on Wizards: 'Those guys don't like us and we don't like them' March 21, 2017 | 7:03 AM
New York Yankees' Matt Holliday (17) follows through on a two-run homer as Washington Nationals catcher Jose Lobaton (59) looks on in fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 20, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
MLB
Yankees shortstop Gregorius hurts shoulder, return uncertain March 21, 2017 | 2:49 AM
FILE - In this April 21, 2014, file photo, Meb Keflezighi, of San Diego, celebrates his victory in the 118th Boston Marathon in Boston. Keflezighi said he'll hang up his racing shoes for good after running the April 17, 2017, Boston Marathon and the TCS New York City Marathon in November.
Sports News
US marathon star Meb Keflezighi is racing toward retirement March 21, 2017 | 2:41 AM
NBA
'If you can play, play': Chris Bosh speaks on rest debate March 21, 2017 | 2:14 AM
Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes (10) scores the game-winning basket against Villanova guard Mikal Bridges (25) with 11 seconds to play in the second half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Wisconsin won, 65-62. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
College Sports
Three No. 1 seeds, endless optimism among Sweet 16 teams March 21, 2017 | 2:06 AM
Quinnipiac head coach Tricia Fabbri reacts after defeating Miami 85-78 in a second round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Monday, March 20, 2017, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
College Sports
Oregon and Quinnipiac crash women's Sweet 16 field March 21, 2017 | 1:55 AM
New England Patriots QB Tom Brady #12 in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
New England Patriots
Police: Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys tracked to Mexico March 20, 2017 | 11:30 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri (43) celebrates Tyler Bozak's goal as Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25), goalie Tuukka Rask (40) and right wing David Backes (42) react during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 20, 2017, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
Maple Leafs pull away for 4-2 win over Bruins March 20, 2017 | 11:00 PM
Boston, MA - 3/20/2017 - (3rd quarter) Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) struck a pose after his put back shot in the third quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 21Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.1932802928.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas scores 25 in return as Celtics top Wizards March 20, 2017 | 10:34 PM
From left, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and guard Semaj Christon (6), Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Thunder forward Taj Gibson, and Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson get into a tussle during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Monday, March 20, 2017. At right are Warriors center Zaza Pachulia and Thunder guard Victor Oladipo. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
NBA
Watch: Stephen Curry involved in skirmish with Thunder March 20, 2017 | 10:22 PM
Footage of jersey suspect
New England Patriots
Here's video of the alleged Tom Brady jersey thief leaving the Patriots locker room March 20, 2017 | 9:39 PM
New York Mets left fielder Tim Tebow makes a diving catch on a fly ball by Miami Marlins' Justin Bour in the second inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 13, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
MLB
Tim Tebow is heading to Mets' Class A team March 20, 2017 | 8:06 PM
Tom Brady during Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady thanks law enforcement for finding stolen Super Bowl jerseys March 20, 2017 | 5:31 PM
John Elway, executive vice president of the Denver Broncos, walked onto the field at MetLife Stadium before the game.
Politics
John Elway writes letter endorsing Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch March 20, 2017 | 5:18 PM
FBI Director James Comey, left, joined by National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers, right, testifies on Capitol Hill.
New England Patriots
FBI director compares his hatred of Patriots to Russia and Clinton March 20, 2017 | 3:53 PM
Malcolm Butler during a game against the Rams in the 2016 season.
New England Patriots
The Malcolm Butler watch continues March 20, 2017 | 1:58 PM
Ray Allen celebrates during a game against the Lakers.
Boston Celtics
Ray Allen not invited to join 2008 Celtics teammate reunion vacation March 20, 2017 | 1:47 PM
NFL
Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers battling dementia March 20, 2017 | 1:42 PM
NFL
Spike Lee calls lack of suitors for Colin Kaepernick 'fishy' March 20, 2017 | 1:15 PM
David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal with Bruins teammates Patrice Bergeron (37), Brad Marchand (63) and Torey Krug (47), during a game against the Flyers in Boston, Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' weekly 3 Stars: Pastrnak joins Marchand in 30-goal club March 20, 2017 | 1:01 PM