Photos released of Tom Brady’s missing jerseys

Thanks to the office of Mexico’s attorney general, the world has its first glimpse of the missing Tom Brady Super Bowl jerseys. It’s the latest piece of news in the ongoing bizarre story that resulted from Brady’s game jersey being stolen from his locker in the aftermath of Super Bowl LI.

After the announcement on Monday that the FBI, NFL security, and Mexican law enforcement had located the missing jersey to Mexico, video later emerged of the reported suspect. As it turned out, multiple Brady Super Bowl jerseys were found (the second being the one Brady wore in Super Bowl XLIX).

And now, there are photos of the recovered jerseys themselves:

Photos: Recovered Tom Brady Super Bowl jerseys (Source: Mexican Attorney General’s Office pic.twitter.com/MOVjyTWuXh — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 21, 2017

The suspect is Mauricio Ortega, according to OEM. OEM is the company that owns Ortega’s former employer (a tabloid called La Prensa). Ortega reportedly resigned from his post as director of the tabloid on March 14 for “personal reasons.”

According to Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk, the NFL is not expected to make “sweeping changes” to the rules and procedures for granting access to locker rooms.