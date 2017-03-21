Watch the new minute-by-minute video account of the alleged Tom Brady jersey thief after the Super Bowl

Fox Sports reporter Jay Glazer says the footage was "instrumental" to the recovery of the jersey.

Super Bowl footage
–Screenshot via YouTube
By
5:53 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Following the release of postgame footage Monday showing the alleged thief of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey(s), Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer returned to The Herd on Tuesday with even more video.

The video, which was pulled from Fox’s Super Bowl broadcast footage, provides a more detailed timeline of the events following the Patriots’ victory — from the moment Brady took off his jersey and pads to an overhead shot of the reported suspect, Martin Mauricio Ortega, walking off the NRG Stadium field.

Ortega has been identified as a former executive at the Mexican outlet La Prensa, which issued a public apology for the alleged actions of their employee. Ortega resigned from the paper last week.

Advertisement

According to the Associated Press, Ortega, who has not been charged, used his position at La Prensa to get Super Bowl credentials, but spent his time in Houston seeking selfies and autographs. The credentials, which are generally reserved for reporters, allowed Ortega behind-the-scenes access at the game and other related events that week.

In the new footage Tuesday, Ortega can be seen on the field taking selfies with players  — as he had done with Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft after Super Bowl XXXIX — before sneaking into the locker room, where Glazer says a team employee had already taken the quarterback’s jersey.

While in the locker room, Ortega momentarily glances at one of the Fox broadcast cameras, which Glazer says was “huge” in helping officials make an identification.

—Screenshot via YouTube

According to Glazer’s reporting, Ortega slipped Brady’s jersey into his bag while he was taking more selfies near the quarterback’s locker.

By the time Brady arrives to the locker room, Ortega can seen walking back on to the field, allegedly with the jersey in hand.

According to reports Tuesday in the Mexican press, Brady’s stolen Super Bowl LI and XLIX jerseys — as well as the Super Bowl 50 helmet of Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller — were found by law enforcement on March 12 at Ortega’s home in Mexico.

Advertisement

The NFL, FBI, and local law enforcement agencies announced the recovery on Monday and Brady’s jerseys were reportedly brought back to Boston to be authenticated.

TOPICS: New England Patriots Tom Brady NFL Super Bowl Super Bowl LI
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
New England Patriots QB Tom Brady #12 calls signals at the line against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
New England Patriots
Man named in Tom Brady jersey case sought autographs, selfies March 21, 2017 | 5:30 PM
Gino Auriemma during a press conference.
College Sports
UConn coach Geno Auriemma's 2016 rant about body language goes viral March 21, 2017 | 2:55 PM
Tom Brady, wearing his soon-to-be stolen Super Bowl jersey.
New England Patriots
Photos releasedof Tom Brady's missing jerseys March 21, 2017 | 12:49 PM
Brooklyn Dodgers outfielder Duke Snyder (left) is one of Mookie Betts' comparables at age 23, according to Baseball Reference.
Boston Red Sox
Historically speaking, this Red Sox lineup stacks up quite nicely March 21, 2017 | 12:29 PM
Kevin Garnett is credited with formally endorsing the PB&J revolution in its earliest phase.
Boston Celtics
The Celtics started the NBA's PB&J revolution March 21, 2017 | 11:58 AM
Boston Bruins' Matt Beleskey, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Ryan Spooner during third period NHL hockey action against the Calgary Flames, in Calgary on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
Second-line left wing remains a question mark for Bruins March 21, 2017 | 10:03 AM
Toronto Maple Leafs center Tyler Bozak (42) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 20, 2017, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
Morning sports update: Bruce Cassidy cites 'egregious' call in Bruins loss March 21, 2017 | 9:54 AM
Boston, MA - 3/20/2017 - (4th quarter) Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) dive for a loose ball during the fourth quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 21Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.1932802928.
Boston Celtics
Both sides like the sound of a Celtics-Wizards playoff matchup March 21, 2017 | 9:40 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives during an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sports Q
Will the Celtics earn the top seed in the East? March 21, 2017 | 8:34 AM
Sports News
Ex-MMA fighter guilty of 29 felonies in kidnap, beating case March 21, 2017 | 7:54 AM
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley during an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, March 20, 2017. The Celtics defeated the Wizards 110-102. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas on Wizards: 'Those guys don't like us and we don't like them' March 21, 2017 | 7:03 AM
New York Yankees' Matt Holliday (17) follows through on a two-run homer as Washington Nationals catcher Jose Lobaton (59) looks on in fifth inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 20, 2017, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
MLB
Yankees shortstop Gregorius hurts shoulder, return uncertain March 21, 2017 | 2:49 AM
FILE - In this April 21, 2014, file photo, Meb Keflezighi, of San Diego, celebrates his victory in the 118th Boston Marathon in Boston. Keflezighi said he'll hang up his racing shoes for good after running the April 17, 2017, Boston Marathon and the TCS New York City Marathon in November.
Sports News
US marathon star Meb Keflezighi is racing toward retirement March 21, 2017 | 2:41 AM
NBA
'If you can play, play': Chris Bosh speaks on rest debate March 21, 2017 | 2:14 AM
Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes (10) scores the game-winning basket against Villanova guard Mikal Bridges (25) with 11 seconds to play in the second half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Wisconsin won, 65-62. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
College Sports
Three No. 1 seeds, endless optimism among Sweet 16 teams March 21, 2017 | 2:06 AM
Quinnipiac head coach Tricia Fabbri reacts after defeating Miami 85-78 in a second round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Monday, March 20, 2017, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
College Sports
Oregon and Quinnipiac crash women's Sweet 16 field March 21, 2017 | 1:55 AM
New England Patriots QB Tom Brady #12 in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
New England Patriots
Police: Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys tracked to Mexico March 20, 2017 | 11:30 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri (43) celebrates Tyler Bozak's goal as Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25), goalie Tuukka Rask (40) and right wing David Backes (42) react during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 20, 2017, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
Maple Leafs pull away for 4-2 win over Bruins March 20, 2017 | 11:00 PM
Boston, MA - 3/20/2017 - (3rd quarter) Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) struck a pose after his put back shot in the third quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 21Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.1932802928.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas scores 25 in return as Celtics top Wizards March 20, 2017 | 10:34 PM
From left, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and guard Semaj Christon (6), Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Thunder forward Taj Gibson, and Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson get into a tussle during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Monday, March 20, 2017. At right are Warriors center Zaza Pachulia and Thunder guard Victor Oladipo. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
NBA
Watch: Stephen Curry involved in skirmish with Thunder March 20, 2017 | 10:22 PM
Footage of jersey suspect
New England Patriots
Here's video of the alleged Tom Brady jersey thief leaving the Patriots locker room March 20, 2017 | 9:39 PM
New York Mets left fielder Tim Tebow makes a diving catch on a fly ball by Miami Marlins' Justin Bour in the second inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 13, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
MLB
Tim Tebow is heading to Mets' Class A team March 20, 2017 | 8:06 PM
Tom Brady during Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady thanks law enforcement for finding stolen Super Bowl jerseys March 20, 2017 | 5:31 PM
John Elway, executive vice president of the Denver Broncos, walked onto the field at MetLife Stadium before the game.
Politics
John Elway writes letter endorsing Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch March 20, 2017 | 5:18 PM
FBI Director James Comey, left, joined by National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers, right, testifies on Capitol Hill.
New England Patriots
FBI director compares his hatred of Patriots to Russia and Clinton March 20, 2017 | 3:53 PM
Malcolm Butler during a game against the Rams in the 2016 season.
New England Patriots
The Malcolm Butler watch continues March 20, 2017 | 1:58 PM
Ray Allen celebrates during a game against the Lakers.
Boston Celtics
Ray Allen not invited to join 2008 Celtics teammate reunion vacation March 20, 2017 | 1:47 PM
NFL
Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers battling dementia March 20, 2017 | 1:42 PM
NFL
Spike Lee calls lack of suitors for Colin Kaepernick 'fishy' March 20, 2017 | 1:15 PM
David Pastrnak (88) celebrates his goal with Bruins teammates Patrice Bergeron (37), Brad Marchand (63) and Torey Krug (47), during a game against the Flyers in Boston, Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Boston Bruins
Bruins' weekly 3 Stars: Pastrnak joins Marchand in 30-goal club March 20, 2017 | 1:01 PM