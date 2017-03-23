Morning sports update: Malcolm Butler is the latest Boston athlete to share a cryptic Instagram post

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Team USA won the country’s first-ever World Baseball Classic, the Celtics are one game behind the top-seeded Cavs, and the Bruins look to snap their three-game losing streak.

Malcolm Butler on Instagram: ‘Nothing changed but the change’: 2017 appears to be the year of cryptic social media posts and Malcolm Butler is the latest. (WEEI)

"Nothing changed but the change" #BLESSED A post shared by Malcolm CB Butler (@mac_bz) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Isaiah Thomas scores 25; Celtics stay hot at home with 109-100 win: Al Horford added 15 points with eight boards and eight assists, and Jae Crowder also scored 15 points for Boston, which won for the 12th time in 13 home games. (Boston.com)

Al Horford forces the turnover then tosses a full-court outlet pass to IT for 2! pic.twitter.com/8EeGoaSoq0 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 23, 2017

Ainge calls Ray Allen snub ‘silly,’ says Celtics should invite him to 2008 reunion party: “Ray not getting invited to a reunion of that team would be like me celebrating the 1986 title without Kevin McHale. It seems silly.” (CBS Local)

US routs Puerto Rico 8-0 to win WBC behind dominant Stroman: “These guys were here to do their best,” Team USA general manager Joe Torre said. “The thing I marveled at was how quickly they came together, and Jimmy (Leyland) deserves a lot of that credit. They’re just a great group who understood what this event is all about.” (Boston.com)

Eduardo Rodriguez ‘ready to go’ after another strong outing: “Last year I didn’t have any chance to throw anything in spring training — just a little bit of long toss,” said Rodriguez. “This is the first year I can pitch in the games and get ready for the season. I feel really happy with that.” (Boston Herald)

Marc Savard has a message for Bruins fans worrying about the playoffs: Even though the Bruins are on a losing streak at a very inconvenient moment as the playoffs approach, one former player is still highly confident that Boston will be skating in the postseason. (Boston.com)