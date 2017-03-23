Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys returned to Patriots

By
The Associated Press
AP,
6:38 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

BOSTON (AP) — Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jerseys are back with the New England Patriots.

The jerseys worn by Brady during this year’s Super Bowl and the 2015 Super Bowl were returned to Gillette Stadium Thursday, the FBI announced.

Brady’s 2017 jersey went missing from the Patriots’ locker room after the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5, touching off an investigation stretching from Boston to the Mexican border.

Mexican authorities searched the property of Mexican media executive Martin Mauricio Ortega, where they found the jersey, along with a Brady jersey that disappeared after the 2015 Super Bowl. A Denver Broncos helmet also was found.

Advertisement

Ortega has not been charged in the case and has not commented. An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment on the investigation.

In a statement Thursday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he looks forward to giving the jerseys to Brady when he returns to New England.

Kraft thanked the FBI, Mexican authorities and other law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.

‘‘It is another example of the importance of teamwork and what can be accomplished when everyone works together,’’ Kraft said.

The FBI released a photo of the jerseys being held by Harold Shaw, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, and Col. Richard McKeon of the Massachusetts State Place. Kraft is standing between the two jerseys and behind the Patriots’ five Super Bowl trophies.

‘‘We know how much this means to the Patriots and football fans everywhere, and we are honored to be able to bring these jerseys back to Foxboro,’’ Shaw said.

Colleagues of Ortega said he went to this year’s Super Bowl in Houston as a working journalist but spent the week collecting selfies and autographs from football players. Ortega quit his job as director of the tabloid La Prensa earlier on March 14, two days after Brady’s jerseys were found.

Advertisement

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

TOPICS: New England Patriots NFL Super Bowl LI Super Bowl Tom Brady
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Foxborough, MA - 11/09/2016 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) responds to a question about his support of President Elect Donald Trump during his morning media availability. Patriots practice in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 10Patriots Practice, LOID: 8.3.580299855.
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots will visit Donald Trump at the White House on April 19 March 23, 2017 | 3:09 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up Super Bowl trophies along with head coach Bill Belichick, right, and team owner Robert Kraft, left, during a rally Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston, to celebrate Sunday's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston.
New England Patriots
5 things we learned from Coach K's interview with Bill Belichick March 23, 2017 | 1:33 PM
Theo Epstein talks during the Cubs' World Series victory celebrations.
Boston Red Sox
Theo Epstein says it's 'ridiculous' he was named 'world's greatest leader' March 23, 2017 | 12:17 PM
New England Patriots Martellus Bennett interviewed after Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett is not a fan of the NFL's planned instructional video for touchdown celebrations March 23, 2017 | 12:10 PM
Paul George chases Avery Bradley during Wednesday's Celtics-Pacers game.
Boston Celtics
Paul George envies the Celtics' chemistry March 23, 2017 | 10:56 AM
Malcolm Butler Instagram
New England Patriots
Malcolm Butler shares cryptic Instagram post March 23, 2017 | 9:19 AM
University of Florida Gators' Al Horford celebrates after his team defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in their NCAA Final Four men's basketball championship game in Atlanta, Georgia, April 2, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Segar (UNITED STATES) Library Tag 05232007
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens is still bitter about losing to Al Horford's Florida Gators March 23, 2017 | 8:56 AM
0 BAL21:SPORT-BASEBALL:BALTIMORE,6SEPT95- Baltimore Orioles Cal Ripken Jr. hits a base hit in the eighth inning of his 2,131st consecutive game Sept. 6. Ripken, 35, started the streak in 1982. rc/Photo by Gary Hershorn REUTERS Library Tag 04052009 Sports - Baseball '09
Sports Q
What is the most unbreakable individual record in sports? March 23, 2017 | 7:13 AM
Sports News
US routs Puerto Rico 8-0 to win WBC behind dominant Stroman March 23, 2017 | 7:13 AM
Josh Perkins #13, Przemek Karnowski #24, Silas Melson #0 and Nigel Williams-Goss #5 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs look on against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 18, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
NCAA Tournament
Handicapping Thursday’s NCAA games March 23, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox's Chris Sale pitches against the Yankees in a spring training game, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
Boston Red Sox
Mound is a microcosm of the disparity between the Yankees and the Red Sox March 23, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Connecticut's Gabby Williams smiles teammate Katie Lou Samuelson at the start of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament.
NCAA Tournament
UConn's Gabby Williams soars after an unsure start March 23, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Marco Hernandez hits the ball against the Astros during a spring training game on March 6, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Boston Red Sox
Projecting the Red Sox’ Opening Day roster March 23, 2017 | 5:00 AM
FILE - In this March 17, 2017, file photo, Michigan coach John Beilein yells from the sideline during the first half of a first-round game against Oklahoma State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Indianapolis. When Michigan was slumping earlier in the season, Beilein started thinking Super Bowl, not Final Four. Beilein conjured up the highlight-reel catch that Patriots receiver Julian Edelman made during New England's game-tying drive in the Super Bowl, and said the Wolverines should keep that sort of play--an outlier, as he called it--in mind.
NCAA Tournament
NCAA Tournament: Michigan inspired by Julian Edelman's Super Bowl catch on way to Sweet 16 March 23, 2017 | 2:53 AM
Marcus Smart
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart goes coast-to-coast, hits circus shot before buzzer March 22, 2017 | 11:13 PM
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas scores 25; Celtics stay hot at home March 22, 2017 | 10:56 PM
United States' Hilary Knight celebrates after scoring against Finland goaltender Meeri Raisanen during a women's world hockey championships game in Kamloops, British Columbia on March 29, 2016.
Olympics
USA Hockey postpones women's training camp amid wage dispute March 22, 2017 | 7:13 PM
NFL
Here's how the NFL will try to speed up games March 22, 2017 | 4:41 PM
Nick Saban during a spring practice press conference in 2017.
New England Patriots
Nick Saban mentions Patriots' offense during press conference rant March 22, 2017 | 4:40 PM
Boston Bruins' Marc Savard in 2009.
Boston Bruins
Marc Savard has a message for Bruins fans worrying about the playoffs March 22, 2017 | 1:58 PM
Among the comparable pitchers for Chris Sale at age 27 is Johan Santana.
Boston Red Sox
Who are these Red Sox pitchers most similar to? March 22, 2017 | 11:18 AM
Jae Crowder and Isaiah Thomas of the Celtics celebrate at the end of the third quarter against the Wizards at TD Garden on March 20, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: Jae Crowder is doing work on the boards March 22, 2017 | 10:29 AM
Fort Myers, FL - 2/14/2017 - Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tyler Thornburg (47) assumes a pitching stance during a drill. Red Sox Spring Training. Day Two. Pitchers and catchers first workout at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, FL. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 14Res Sox, LOID: 8.3.1634172896.
Boston Red Sox
Decisions will be needed in Red Sox bullpen March 22, 2017 | 9:48 AM
Milwaukee Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova, right, tries to knock the ball away from the Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Boston Celtics
Celtics are in the playoffs, so how do they match up? March 22, 2017 | 9:35 AM
Soccer
The next Messi may be training at this youth soccer academy March 22, 2017 | 8:31 AM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws in the first inning in a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Boston Red Sox
Morning sports update: Chris Sale strikes out 10 Yankees March 22, 2017 | 8:26 AM
Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey direct his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game against Butler Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
College Sports
UMass names Kelsey men's basketball coach March 22, 2017 | 7:39 AM
Sports News
Colin Kaepernick donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels March 22, 2017 | 7:13 AM
Celtics starters (left to right) Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen watched the end of a 2012 playoff game against the Heat from the bench.
Sports Q
Should Rajon Rondo invite Ray Allen to the 2008 Celtics reunion? March 22, 2017 | 5:00 AM
FILE - In this March 3, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby prepares for a face-off in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Pittsburgh. The NHL’s divisional playoff format is drawing criticism because two of the top three teams in the league could meet in the first round. The Metropolitan Division’s Capitals, Penguins, Blue Jackets and Rangers all have more points than any team in the Atlantic, yet one of them is guaranteed to be eliminated early. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
NHL
This 'stupid' NHL decision is now drawing criticism around the league March 22, 2017 | 2:27 AM