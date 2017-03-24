Chris Hogan shares photo of his newborn twins home from the hospital

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan and his fiancée Ashley Boccio brought home their newborn twins, Chase and Parker Hogan, from the hospital Friday.

Welcome home Chase and Parker Hogan! Brought the kiddos home today. Healthy babies and healthy mamma! So happy to be home with everyone! #chase #parker #twinning #family A post shared by Chris Hogan (@chrishogan_15) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

“Welcome home Chase and Parker Hogan! Brought the kiddos home today. Healthy babies and healthy mamma! So happy to be home with everyone!” Hogan captioned a Friday Instagram photo of the twins.

Just three days earlier, Hogan wrote, “We can’t wait to meet you tomorrow,” along with a photo of him and Boccio.

Calm before the storm. We Can't wait to meet you tomorrow #chase #Parker #twinning Photo cred- @jessicaboccio A post shared by Chris Hogan (@chrishogan_15) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

In January, the couple announced Boccio was expecting twins, a boy and a girl, with what else, footballs.

Proud to finally announce that our family is getting a little bit larger this offseason. #family #twinning #playoffsfirstbabieslater #momsokaywiththat A post shared by Chris Hogan (@chrishogan_15) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:59pm PST