Chris Hogan shares photo of his newborn twins home from the hospital
Meet Chase and Parker Hogan.
Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan and his fiancée Ashley Boccio brought home their newborn twins, Chase and Parker Hogan, from the hospital Friday.
“Welcome home Chase and Parker Hogan! Brought the kiddos home today. Healthy babies and healthy mamma! So happy to be home with everyone!” Hogan captioned a Friday Instagram photo of the twins.
Just three days earlier, Hogan wrote, “We can’t wait to meet you tomorrow,” along with a photo of him and Boccio.
In January, the couple announced Boccio was expecting twins, a boy and a girl, with what else, footballs.
