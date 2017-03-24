Chris Hogan shares photo of his newborn twins home from the hospital

Meet Chase and Parker Hogan.

By
March 24, 2017

Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan and his fiancée Ashley Boccio brought home their newborn twins, Chase and Parker Hogan, from the hospital Friday.

“Welcome home Chase and Parker Hogan! Brought the kiddos home today. Healthy babies and healthy mamma! So happy to be home with everyone!” Hogan captioned a Friday Instagram photo of the twins.

Just three days earlier, Hogan wrote, “We can’t wait to meet you tomorrow,” along with a photo of him and Boccio.

Calm before the storm. We Can't wait to meet you tomorrow #chase #Parker #twinning Photo cred- @jessicaboccio

A post shared by Chris Hogan (@chrishogan_15) on

In January, the couple announced Boccio was expecting twins, a boy and a girl, with what else, footballs.

New England Patriots
