Here’s a photo of Bill Belichick and Tony La Russa hanging out in Arizona

A smiling Bill Belichick made a rare appearance Sunday in Arizona.

Courtesy of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the New England Patriots coach teamed up with Tony La Russa for a photo that includes a combined eight championships (10, if you count Belichick’s two titles as defensive coordinator for the New York Giants).

A pair of living legends. Great having Coach Belichick at #DbacksSpring camp today! pic.twitter.com/utYDXvkGly — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 26, 2017

La Russa, a former longtime MLB manager, has been an executive with the Diamondbacks since 2014.

But why were La Russa and Belichick hanging out? The two legendary coaches are reportedly good friends.

During the 2011 World Series — Belichick was spotted strutting through the Patriots’ locker room wearing La Russa’s No. 10 jersey to the then-St. Louis Cardinals manager ahead of the team’s Game Seven against the Texas Rangers.

“I just think we love to coach, and it’s one of my neatest things in my professional life is a friendship like Bill’s where we can talk with each other and share stuff,” La Russa said of his friendship with Belichick in a WEEI interview later that year.

“I think he’s great, on and off the field,” he said. “I treasure that.”

In 2012, Belichick reportedly called in La Russa, as well as Chicago Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau, for some preseason tips.