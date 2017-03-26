U.S. congressman thinks authorities can recover Robert Kraft’s missing Super Bowl ring

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

U.S. Congressman Peter King (not to be confused with Monday Morning Quarterback’s Peter King) told TMZ on Wednesday that he thought the FBI’s recovery of Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey was “more important than what the FBI Director said about wiretapping and more important than Russia.”

King praised FBI Director James Comey for continuing the investigation despite not being a Patriots fan, calling Comey a “good leader” for putting forth all that effort in tracking down a jersey for “a guy he hated.”

However, there still is another open case of stolen Super Bowl memorabilia that has yet to be resolved.

During a business meeting in St. Petersburg in 2005, Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly allowed Russian president Vladamir Putin to try on his Super Bowl XXXIX ring. Putin proceeded to put the 124-diamond ring on and then never took it off.

Putin, Super Bowl ring thief…Can Pres. Trump lend @Patriots owner Robert Kraft a hand? Full int ahead of the big game shortly @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/pCurgpfkcs — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) February 5, 2017

In the TMZ interview, Congressman King declined to comment on the possibility Kraft asked President Donald Trump to assist him in getting the ring back after their recent plane ride together, but the U.S. Representative did go as far to call Putin a “thief” and Kraft a “victim.”

King went on to say that getting the jersey back was “a solid first step” and believes that proper teamwork could produce similar results for Kraft’s case.

“If they really put their efforts together, get the FBI, the KGB, maybe the secret service, and the CIA, we’ll get that ring back for Bob Kraft.”