At NFL events, Bill Belichick lets his rings do the talking

PHOENIX — Winning his fifth Super Bowl title gave Bill Belichick the most championships of any head coach in the NFL’s Super Bowl era.

It also, apparently, gave him a case of laryngitis.

Belichick is here at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel to take part in the league’s annual meetings, which run from Sunday to Wednesday. He took in a spring training game Sunday, then arrived at the hotel with Falcons coach Dan Quinn. But he won’t be here for long.

While his fellow AFC head coaches will participate in a media breakfast Tuesday morning, Belichick will be out getting ready for the 2017 draft. A team spokesman said Belichick has a scouting conflict that will prevent him from appearing at the media event. Though we don’t know exactly what the conflict is, there’s a good bet that Belichick will be back east in the Sunshine State, as both the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles are holding their Pro Days on Tuesday.

Of course, the other head coaches will be skipping those Pro Days to fulfill their media obligations, but none of them have five Super Bowl rings, either.

