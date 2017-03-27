Robert Kraft says Tom Brady told him he’s willing to play for another 6 or 7 years

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with Patriots owner Robert Kraft after the Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Tom Brady celebrates with team owner Robert Kraft after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI last month at NRG Stadium in Houston. –Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images
By
5:51 PM

Tom Brady’s career expectancy just keeps getting longer.

According to Patriots owner Robert Kraft, the 39-year-old quarterback recently said he would be willing to extend his career another “six or seven years.” Kraft was speaking to reporters Monday while at the NFL’s spring meetings this week in Phoenix.

For those keeping track, the oldest player to ever play in the NFL was quarterback and kicker George Blanda, who retired from the league in 1976 at the age of 48.

Brady — who hasn’t shown many signs of his age on the field — turns 40 this August.

Following last month’s Super Bowl LI victory, Brady told Sports Illustrated‘s Peter King that he would like to play until his “mid-40s,” and had previously floated even loftier goals. According to an NFL Network report on Super Bowl Sunday, the Patriots expect Brady to play another three to five years.

On Monday, Kraft credited Brady’s “sustained excellence” to his strict diet and rigorous fitness regimen.

“I’m not sure avocado ice cream is right for me,” said the 75-year-old team owner. “But if I could look like him and perform half as well, I guess I’d do it.”

Kraft is also setting some rather ambitious career longevity goals for his star coach.

Asked if he expects Bill Belichick to coach into his 70s, Kraft said he hopes the soon-to-be-65-year-old coaches into his 80s.

“I see Warren Buffett and Rupert Murdoch, and they’re in their mid-80s, and they’re performing at a pretty high level,” he said. “So we got to keep Bill healthy.”

Maybe the Patriots should get Belichick some of Brady’s avocado ice cream?

TOPICS: New England Patriots Tom Brady Bill Belichick Robert Kraft NFL
