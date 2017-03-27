Tom Brady teed it up with Jordan Spieth before the Masters

It looks like Brady might have found something he isn't the best at.

By
2:40 PM

Tom Brady doesn’t have many equals on the football field, but he’s found one on the golf course in PGA star Jordan Spieth.

The five-time Super Bowl winner posted a picture to Facebook Monday morning at Augusta National Golf Club, where the Masters Tournament is held every year.

In exchange for Spieth’s golf knowledge, let’s hope Tom is passing off his fourth-quarter comeback skills. In the 2016 Masters, Spieth gave up a five-stroke lead halfway through the final round.

Spieth is the second-youngest player to ever win the Masters, behind Tiger Woods. He was 21 when he clinched the 2015 tournament. It makes sense that the two sports prodigies would be friends: Brady won his first Super Bowl at age 24.

This isn’t the first time the pair has had tee time together. Last June, the pair exchanged golf tips in Facebook videos. In 2014, the athletes were partnered on the green in a video by Under Armour, who sponsors both of them.

