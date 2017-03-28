City of Boston celebrates March 28, otherwise known as ‘Falcons Day.’ Think about it.

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Charlie Baker officially proclaimed February 27, 2017 as New England Patriots Day, in honor of the team’s Super Bowl LI win.

And four weeks later, the City of Boston unofficially commemorated Tuesday in honor of the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI opponents. Give it a second, if the underlying meaning doesn’t immediately sink in.

Hope everyone in Boston is having a great 3-28. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/c1khF4VM1U — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) March 28, 2017

“Falcons Day” — as March 28, or 3/28, was mockingly dubbed — was widely celebrated on social media Tuesday in observance of the Patriots’ historic comeback. Or, depending on your framing, Atlanta’s historic loss.

Reminding losing sports teams of their blown leads has become somewhat of a meme lately (in case you missed it, Golden State Warriors Day was March 1).

Anyway, Twitter users won’t be letting Falcons fans forget their 25-point third quarter lead in the Super Bowl anytime soon, and piled on Tuesday. Relentlessly so.

People all over Twitter wishing each other a Happy Falcons Day on this date of 3-28-17 Patriots: 3

Falcons: 28

Time Remaining: 17 minutes pic.twitter.com/MhMcMqwicJ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 28, 2017

Today is 3/28/17 Patriots – 3

Falcons – 28

Minutes left – 17 If I'm a Falcons fan, I just log out for the day. — Andrew Claudio (@Claudio_GSN) March 28, 2017

Happy Atlanta Falcons blown lead day! pic.twitter.com/h0dh7TH2VN — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) March 28, 2017

Today is 3/28. Happy Falcons Day! pic.twitter.com/9MJfQgWBub — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 28, 2017

Happy 31st bday to @LadyGaga! She was born on 3-28. She performed at the #SuperBowl. Patriots were down 28-3. Falcons blew a… 😊 — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) March 28, 2017

You get the idea.