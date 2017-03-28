Here’s a photo of Bill Belichick and Roger Goodell talking at the NFL Annual Meeting

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

At the NFL’s annual meeting, Bill Belichick was spotted casually chatting with someone quite unpopular among Patriots fans: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Wearing flip flops and holding his coffee, Belichick stopped to have a word with Goodell shortly after league owners voted 31-1 to allow the Raiders to move to Las Vegas on Monday.

Just getting to this now, but moments after the #Raiders general session finished, these two talked. pic.twitter.com/S9OM21DFpG — Lorenzo Reyes (@LorenzoGReyes) March 27, 2017

Belichick, whose team was on the receiving end of penalties levied by league in the aftermath of the Deflategate controversy, looked less than thrilled when he was seated next to Goodell at Tom Brady’s Super Bowl MVP press conference in February.