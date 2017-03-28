Morning sports update: Robert Kraft hopes Malcolm Butler stays with Patriots

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addressed the media from the NFL owners meetings Monday, while the Celtics moved into first place on a night off due to a Cleveland loss.

Pats owner Robert Kraft expresses hope in Malcolm Butler return: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said Monday at the NFL’s annual meeting that he hopes restricted free agent cornerback Malcolm Butler returns to the team in 2017, and that the club doesn’t intend to trade him. (ESPN)

Kraft would ‘love it’ if Revis returned to Patriots:“I would love it,” Kraft said. “Speaking for myself, if he wanted to come back, he’s a great competitor, I’d welcome if he wanted to come.” (WEEI)

Celtics take East lead as Cavs lose to Spurs: The Cavaliers acknowledged having heavy legs, yet there is something far weightier on the minds of the defending NBA champions. Cleveland is in the midst of one of its worst stretches this season and there is little time to fix it. (Boston.com)

Does it matter if the Celtics end up with the first pick in the draft?: If everything goes haywire — such as the Nets winning 7 of 9 to end the season and not finishing with the worst record, or if they do finish with the worst record but the ping-pong balls refuse to cooperate (again) and the Celtics pick fourth — they’re still going to get a really appealing young player. (Boston.com)

Who’s on first? Not Hanley Ramirez: Unfortunately, Ramirez says his right shoulder is bothering him when he throws, and he hasn’t raised his hand to play first all spring. The Sox open the season Monday at Fenway Park against the Pirates, and Farrell sounds as though he has all but given up trying Ramirez at first in Florida. (Boston Globe)

Chara: ‘A great honor to be nominated for Masterson trophy’: Chara has changed a bit from his Norris Trophy days while adjusting his game to reduced levels of physicality and out-and-out dominance, but the ability to still call on both of those qualities at 40 years old is unique for an intimidating 6-foot-9 force out on the ice. (CSNNE)

Tyler Thornburg likely headed for disabled list: Tyler Thornburg anticipated that Monday would be a critical milestone in his preparations for the season. But when the day arrived, it brought with it a setback that all but ensures that the Red Sox righthander — acquired from the Brewers to serve as the setup man in front of Craig Kimbrel — will open the year on the disabled list. (Boston Globe)

Bruins hope to have Tuukka Rask return on Tuesday: Goaltender Tuukka Rask missed the Bruins’ 2-1 win at the New York Islanders on Saturday because of a lower-body injury. Rask, who stayed in Boston over the weekend to receive treatment, returned to practice with the Bruins on Monday at Warrior Ice Arena. (Boston.com)