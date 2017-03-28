Robert Kraft thinks Brandin Cooks could have a Randy Moss impact

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Randy Moss produced a record-breaking season with the Patriots in 2007 with Tom Brady throwing him the ball. A decade later, with Brady still at the helm of the Patriots’ offense, Robert Kraft thinks the team might have found a worthy successor to No. 81.

Brandin Cooks, the 23-year-old wide receiver recently acquired by the Patriots in exchange for the 32nd pick in the draft, is a talent that Kraft sees as a Moss-like talent:

I know that bringing in this young man from New Orleans, since I’ve owned the team, the only player that could make an impact like that at wide receiver was Randy Moss. He doesn’t have his height, but it looks like he’s got his speed. So I think that’s complementary to what we have on the team. I excited about him joining us.

Despite his age, Cooks has three full seasons under his belt. In back-to-back seasons, he’s posted at least 75 catches with 1,100 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. Despite his success, reports emerged last season that he was unhappy with his role in the Saints offense.

As for the comparison to Moss, Cooks has some large shoes to fill. In his famous first season in New England, Moss hauled in 98 catches for 1,493 yards and an NFL record 23 touchdown receptions.