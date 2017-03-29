Julian Edelman made a ‘pitstop’ at his old high school last weekend

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Looks like Julian Edelman tapped into some nostalgia over the weekend.

Edelman visited his alma mater, Woodbridge High School in Woodbridge, California, last weekend. The Patriots wide receiver commemorated his return on Instagram, where he shared a photo of himself standing on the bleachers outside the school’s football field.

made a pitstop at the ol’ stomping grounds this weekend #wildcats @woodsidefootball A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

“[M]ade a pitstop at the ol’ stomping grounds this weekend #wildcats @woodsidefootball,” Edelman wrote.

While Edelman currently boasts two Super Bowl rings as a wide receiver, that wasn’t always his position of choice. He played quarterback for the Woodbridge football team, and he led the Wildcats to a 13-0 undefeated record during his senior year in 2004.

After his high school career, he headed off to the College of San Mateo, where he spent a year before ultimately transferring to Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. He played quarterback at both colleges as well.