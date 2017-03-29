Opposing coaches impressed with Patriots’ offseason moves

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

PHOENIX — Patriots coach Bill Belichick skipped the AFC coaches breakfast Tuesday morning at the NFL meetings to do some scouting at Florida’s Pro Day, but he was still a big topic of conversation at most of the tables.

Most of the coaches were impressed — yet hardly surprised — at the success of the Patriots offseason moves on the heels of the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl title last month.

“He’s not slowing down,’’ said Ravens coach John Harbaugh. “He is stumbling over all the rings he’s winning.’’

Harbaugh said Belichick’s drive is what keeps the Patriots consistently at the top.

“I think the Patriots always do a great job,’’ he said when asked about the team’s trades and free agent signings. “Bill and his whole staff, his scouting department, they’re phenomenal [at] what they do and they’re having another excellent offseason.’’

