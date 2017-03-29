Patriots linebacker subtweets NFL rule change

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Despite making a name for himself as a specific type of special teams playmaker for the Patriots in 2016, the NFL has seen to it that linebacker Shea McClellin won’t be able to replicate that role in 2017. The field goal leap is dead.

As part of several rule changes announced on Tuesday at the NFL’s Annual Meeting, jumping over the line to block a field goal (or extra point) has now been banned. The reason for it was that it’s been deemed too dangerous for the jumper.

Of course, McClellin doesn’t see it that way. After the announcement was made, McClellin appeared to subtweet the league with a GIF of Michael Scott from The Office:

Of course, McClellin could go down in history as the last player to actually do the popular leap. Not only did he block a Justin Tucker field goal in December of 2016, but he also successfully did it in Super Bowl LI (though the block was ruled a penalty despite the call being debatable).