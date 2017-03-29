Saints coach says Malcolm Butler won’t be signed to an offer sheet

The door is still open for a potential trade.

Malcolm Butler defends against the Baltimore Ravens during a 2016 regular season game.
Malcolm Butler defends against the Baltimore Ravens during a 2016 regular season game. –Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini
Patriots fans fearing Malcolm Butler’s departure from New England got some good news from the coach rumored to be interested in acquiring him. Still, the possibility of the Super Bowl XLIX hero leaving in the offseason lingers.

Saints coach Sean Payton told the media on Tuesday that New Orleans will not sign Butler to an offer sheet. The 27-year-old cornerback is currently a restricted free agent. If he signs an offer sheet with another team, the Patriots have an opportunity to match or let him leave (and would receive that team’s first round draft pick as compensation).

However, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport pointed out, the door remains open for a possible trade of Butler to the Saints.

The Patriots have already engaged with the Saints in a notable off-season move, trading the 32nd overall pick in the 2017 draft for New Orleans wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

And Butler, who has yet to sign his one-year offer sheet with the Patriots (worth $3.91 million), has until April 21 to sign elsewhere.

