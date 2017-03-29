Saints coach says Malcolm Butler won’t be signed to an offer sheet

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Patriots fans fearing Malcolm Butler’s departure from New England got some good news from the coach rumored to be interested in acquiring him. Still, the possibility of the Super Bowl XLIX hero leaving in the offseason lingers.

Saints coach Sean Payton told the media on Tuesday that New Orleans will not sign Butler to an offer sheet. The 27-year-old cornerback is currently a restricted free agent. If he signs an offer sheet with another team, the Patriots have an opportunity to match or let him leave (and would receive that team’s first round draft pick as compensation).

#Saints coach Sean Payton says they won't sign #Patriots CB Malcolm Butler to an RFA offer sheet. Doesn't rule out a potential trade — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2017

However, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport pointed out, the door remains open for a possible trade of Butler to the Saints.

The Patriots have already engaged with the Saints in a notable off-season move, trading the 32nd overall pick in the 2017 draft for New Orleans wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

And Butler, who has yet to sign his one-year offer sheet with the Patriots (worth $3.91 million), has until April 21 to sign elsewhere.