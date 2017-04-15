Dan Rooney and the lessons he taught Robert Kraft

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Robert Kraft remembers what it was like to be the “new guy” among NFL owners. Back in 1994, when he purchased the Patriots for a then-record $173 million, he didn’t exactly receive a warm embrace from the other 27 NFL owners.

“It’s a very cold room,” Kraft said on Friday. “Everyone fends for themselves in this league. It was 28 partners, now 32, we all own roughly 3 percent. But it’s so competitive, you didn’t have a lot of people who are really trying to be helpful.”

But Kraft will always remember the one man who wasn’t afraid to reach out with advice or lend a sympathetic ear: Steelers chairman Dan Rooney.

