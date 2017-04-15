Dan Rooney and the lessons he taught Robert Kraft

Dan Rooney
Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney died on April 12, 2017 at the age of 84. –Gene J. Puskar/AP
By
2:58 PM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Robert Kraft remembers what it was like to be the “new guy” among NFL owners. Back in 1994, when he purchased the Patriots for a then-record $173 million, he didn’t exactly receive a warm embrace from the other 27 NFL owners.

“It’s a very cold room,” Kraft said on Friday. “Everyone fends for themselves in this league. It was 28 partners, now 32, we all own roughly 3 percent. But it’s so competitive, you didn’t have a lot of people who are really trying to be helpful.”

But Kraft will always remember the one man who wasn’t afraid to reach out with advice or lend a sympathetic ear: Steelers chairman Dan Rooney.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.

Advertisement
TOPICS: New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
The Wheel of Fortune game board.
New England Patriots
Wheel of Fortune player already has the Pats winning the Super Bowl April 15, 2017 | 3:07 PM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens argues a call during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Boston, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Top seed Celtics carry expectations into matchup with Bulls April 15, 2017 | 2:56 PM
Donnie Wahlberg with Wally.
Boston Red Sox
Donnie Wahlberg celebrated NKOTB Day at Fenway Park April 15, 2017 | 12:25 PM
In this Nov. 13, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski looks on before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium.
Boston Marathon
Why Rob Gronkowski doesn't think he's in shape to run a marathon April 15, 2017 | 12:15 PM
LeGarrette Blount had 18 rushing touchdowns last season.
New England Patriots
One big question in Patriots backfield: LeGarrette Blount April 15, 2017 | 7:51 AM
Oklahoma City Russell Westbrook (0) and Houston's James Harden (13) talk on the court after a game in Houston, Sunday, March 26, 2017.
NBA
NBA Playoffs 2017: Predictions for every first-round series April 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The last American woman to win the Boston Marathon, Lisa Larsen Weidenbach crossed the finish line in 2:34:06.
Boston Marathon
The last American woman to win Boston reflects on Marathon glory April 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Danny Dwyer with his two sons, from left, Danny and Luke.
Boston Marathon
How a former Boston cop’s battle with addiction led him to the marathon April 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Jimmy Butler of the Bulls tries to knock the ball away from Isaiah Thomas at the United Center on February 16, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
Boston Celtics
3 keys to Celtics-Bulls playoff matchup April 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Amby (Ambrose) Burfoot and Jock Semple at the finish line of the 1968 Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
The Boston Marathon wasn't always held on a Monday April 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Erich Manser, recently pictured with his guide.
Boston Marathon
Visually impaired Littleton man to run Boston Marathon with a remote assistant 3,000 miles away April 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM
epa05266054 Tracey Sik (L) puts a ring on her finger after Thomas Ost proposed to her after finishing the 120th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 18 April 2016. EPA/HERB SWANSON
Boston Marathon
9 Boston Marathon marriage proposals in photos April 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Fans cheer as runners pass Wellesley College during the 120th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18, 2016, in Wellesley, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Marathon
10 great spots to watch the Boston Marathon April 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston Marathon
Boston to mark 4th anniversary of deadly marathon bombing April 15, 2017 | 3:21 AM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 14: Rick Porcello #22 of the Boston Red Sox is relieved during the fifth inning after allowing eight runs against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on April 14, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Rick Porcello gives up 4 homers in Red Sox's 10-5 loss to Rays April 14, 2017 | 11:42 PM
Auburn's Jared Harper (1) drives past Connecticut's Steven Enoch (13) and Christian Vital during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Hartford, Conn., on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Fred Beckham)
College Sports
UConn submits perfect APR score for men's basketball April 14, 2017 | 4:48 PM
Boston Marathon
What runners should (and shouldn't) eat before a big race April 14, 2017 | 3:17 PM
Saucony Freedom ISO
Boston Marathon
Here are all of the special edition Boston Marathon shoes available right now April 14, 2017 | 2:49 PM
Tom Brady's mother and daugther
New England Patriots
Tom Brady shares heartwarming pic of his mother and daughter April 14, 2017 | 2:40 PM
Roseann Sdoia
Boston Marathon
Marathon bombing survivor’s book chronicles friendships forged after Boston’s ‘worst day’ April 14, 2017 | 2:12 PM
From left: Shores Salter, Shana Cottone, Roseann Sdoia, and Mike Materia in November 2014.
Boston Marathon
Marathon bombing survivor shares story of friendship, healing, and resilience in 'Perfect Strangers' April 14, 2017 | 2:08 PM
MLB
Rod Carew's new heart, kidney came from late NFL player April 14, 2017 | 2:00 PM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas celebrates from the bench late in the fourth quarter during an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Boston, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. With the Celtics' regular-season finale 112-94 win, they claim the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas reveals his MVP picks, puts himself third but ahead of Lebron April 14, 2017 | 1:17 PM
Red Sox starting pitcher Steven Wright (35) watches as Orioles' Adam Jones rounds the bases with a solo homer in the second inning on April 12, 2017, in Boston.
Sports Q
Which Red Sox starter do you trust most: Pomeranz, E-Rod or Wright? April 14, 2017 | 12:15 PM
Boston Celtics, from left, Jae Crowder, Jaylen Brown, Isaiah Thomas, Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart walk out to the court after a timeout against the Clippers, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Boston Celtics
Celtics player power rankings: 2016-17 regular-season edition April 14, 2017 | 11:38 AM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and safties coach Steve Belichick walk the field before Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Check out the T-shirt Bill Belichick's son designed for Patriots safeties April 14, 2017 | 10:41 AM
Boston, MA - 3/15/2017 - (2nd quarter) Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives for an easy layup off an assist by Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12), not pictured, to bring the Celtics within 4 (36-40) of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter. The Boston Celtics host the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 16Celtics-Timberwolves, LOID: 8.3.1872736927.
Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart still sounds overwhelmed by the winter of 2015 April 14, 2017 | 9:47 AM
NFL
NFL officiating chief Dean Blandino resigns April 14, 2017 | 9:44 AM
Tom Brady with sleeping daughter Vivian
New England Patriots
Check out this precious father-daughter selfie of Tom Brady and Vivian April 14, 2017 | 9:09 AM
Al Michaels, Joe Buck, and Mike Tirico.
Media
The Top 10 big-event play-by-play announcers April 14, 2017 | 9:03 AM