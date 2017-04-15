Wheel of Fortune contestant incorrectly solves puzzle with ‘Patriots win their sixth Super Bowl’

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Super Bowl LII isn’t until February 4, 2018, but one “Wheel of Fortune” contestant already has an idea of which team is going to take home the Vince Lombardi trophy.

On a recent episode of the classic game show, players were attempting to solve a puzzle under the “headline” category. Having just guessed the letter “P” and feeling confident with the board, a contestant named Scott announced that he’d like to solve the puzzle.

He declared his answer: “Patriots win their sixth Super Bowl.”

While New England may have already filed to trademark “Blitz for Six,” the team still has at least one full NFL season to go before that statement would possibly be true.

Advertisement

After a couple of additional spins, another contestant solved the puzzle with the correct response: “Patriots win their fifth Super Bowl.”

“How does Scott know what’s going to happen?” host Pat Sajak quipped to close out the segment.