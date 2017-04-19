Mike Pouncey reacts to the death of former teammate Aaron Hernandez

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

One of Aaron Hernandez’s former teammates and close friends offered his thoughts about the death of the former Patriots tight end in an Instagram post Wednesday morning.

Mike Pouncey, a center for the Miami Dolphins who played with Hernandez at the University of Florida, posted a photo of Hernandez on Instagram, calling him “my friend and my brother.”

To my friend my brother! Through thick and thin right or wrong we never left each other's side. Today my heart hurts as I got the worse news I could have imagined. It was just a day ago we shared our last convo. I will forever miss you and love you bro. we will meet again rest easy! ❤️🙏🏽 A post shared by Mike Pouncey (@mikepouncey) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

Massachusetts State Police served Pouncey with a grand jury subpoena outside the Dolphins locker room following a 2013 game at Gillette Stadium. Prosecutors in the recent Hernandez double murder trial hoped to introduce a recording of a jailhouse phone call between Pouncey and Hernandez, but the request was denied, with Judge Jeffrey Locke ruling that the call lacked sufficient evidentiary value to be admitted.