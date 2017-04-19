Mike Pouncey reacts to the death of former teammate Aaron Hernandez

FILe - In this Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey (51) rests on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Pouncey says the hip injury that ended his season isn’t career-threatening, and he’ll be ready for the team’s offseason program. But with a rueful smile, Pouncey acknowledged mixed emotions regarding the possibility the Dolphins will make the playoffs without him.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey. –AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
By
11:13 AM

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

One of Aaron Hernandez’s former teammates and close friends offered his thoughts about the death of the former Patriots tight end in an Instagram post Wednesday morning.

Mike Pouncey, a center for the Miami Dolphins who played with Hernandez at the University of Florida, posted a photo of Hernandez on Instagram, calling him “my friend and my brother.”

“To my friend my brother!” Pounce wrote. “Through thick and thin right or wrong we never left each other’s side. Today my heart hurts as I got the worse news I could have imagined. It was just a day ago we shared our last convo. I will forever miss you and love you bro. we will meet again rest easy!”

Advertisement

Massachusetts State Police served Pouncey with a grand jury subpoena outside the Dolphins locker room following a 2013 game at Gillette Stadium. Prosecutors in the recent Hernandez double murder trial hoped to introduce a recording of a jailhouse phone call between Pouncey and Hernandez, but the request was denied, with Judge Jeffrey Locke ruling that the call lacked sufficient evidentiary value to be admitted.

TOPICS: New England Patriots NFL Aaron Hernandez
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady talks to the media during a press conference to address the under inflation of footballs used in the AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady will reportedly miss the Patriots' White House visit April 19, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo (9) drives towards the basket past Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
This one play captures how Rajon Rondo is giving the Celtics fits April 19, 2017 | 9:32 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 01: Rontez Miles #45 of the New York Jets tackles Mike Gillislee #35 of the Buffalo Bills during the second half at MetLife Stadium on January 1, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Patriots take care of White, Amendola; sign Gillislee to offer sheet April 19, 2017 | 9:06 AM
Boston MA 4/18/17 Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas is denied a layup with defensive pressure from Chicago Bulls Jimmy Butler during fourth quarter of game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Celtics
Bulls, not Celtics, look like the No. 1 seed April 19, 2017 | 8:58 AM
Boston MA 4/18/17 Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas yelling at his teammate Marcus Smart during third quarter action against the Chicago Bulls in game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Celtics
Celtics’ weaknesses glaring under playoff spotlight April 19, 2017 | 8:52 AM
Foxborough, MA - 01/12/16 - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) at the podium. New England Patriots practice in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Michael Whitmer, Topic: 08Patriots, LOID: 8.2.1201458912.
Sports Q
Do you care that Tom Brady is visiting the White House? April 19, 2017 | 8:22 AM
Boston MA 4/18/17 Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas yelling at his teammate Marcus Smart during third quarter action against the Chicago Bulls in game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Boston Celtics
3 thoughts on the Celtics's embarrassing loss to the Bulls April 19, 2017 | 7:54 AM
The things Boston sports figures say sometimes make bigger waves than the things they do, and 2012 was no exception, especially with a quote machine like Bobby Valentine at the helm of the Red Sox. Although it seemed like Bobby stole the show at every turn, there was no shortage of watercooler comments from the rest of the Boston sports scene, from Tom Brady’s wife after the Super Bowl to an unapologetic Celtics point guard. What follows is a collection of the most notable sports quotes we heard and discussed throughout 2012.
New England Patriots
Here is everything Tom Brady has—and hasn't—said about Donald Trump April 19, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston Red Sox's starting pitcher Brian Johnson throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Red Sox
Brian Johnson earns first win as Red Sox edge Blue Jays 8-7 April 18, 2017 | 11:26 PM
Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo (9) drives towards the basket past Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) during the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Celtics down 2-0 in series after 111-97 loss to Bulls April 18, 2017 | 10:50 PM
Patriots running back James White scored the winning touchdown in overtime in Super Bowl LI.
New England Patriots
James White, Patriots agree on three-year extension, report says April 18, 2017 | 9:57 PM
“I wouldn’t spend time away from my family to shake the hand of a guy I wouldn’t want to meet with or talk to,’’ said Patriots defensive lineman Alan Branch of President Trump.
New England Patriots
Alan Branch says he’s skipping White House visit because of Trump’s sexist remarks April 18, 2017 | 9:49 PM
2/3/13: Boston, MA: FOR POSSIBLE USE WITH SHIRA SPRINGER STORY.........The Celtics 37 year old center Kevin Garnett (5) pounds his chest (as he does before every home game) and stares into the crowd just before tap off. The Boston Celtics hosted the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA regular season game at the TD Garden. topic:Clippers-Celtics (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
NBA
Retired KG still has itch for playing, beef with T-Wolves April 18, 2017 | 9:42 PM
Houston, TX - 2/02/2017 - New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21). New England Patriots media availability for Thursday, Feb 2, 2017. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 03Pariots, LOID:
New England Patriots
Patriots sign Malcolm Butler, may trade him April 18, 2017 | 7:46 PM
Boston-04/17/2017- The Boston Bruins vs Ottawa Senators- Playoff Game 3-Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy looks out at the referees after Ottawa scored the winning goal in overtime. The team lingered on the bench before leaving for the locker room, including Brad Marchand. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Bruins
The Bruins can blame a ref — and themselves — for Game 3 loss April 18, 2017 | 7:25 PM
Boston-04/17/2017- The Boston Marathon finish line- Kathrine Switzer comes across the finish line. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon retires bib No. 261 April 18, 2017 | 6:56 PM
MLB
MLB umpires may soon take to mic to explain replays April 18, 2017 | 5:41 PM
Donald Trump talks to Tom Brady prior to a 2004 playoff game.
New England Patriots
Donald Trump's Patriots fandom, a 3-act Twitter story April 18, 2017 | 5:32 PM
Washington's Markelle Fultz in action against Arizona earlier in 2017.
Boston Celtics
Potential NBA top pick thinks he could form 'craziest backcourt' with Isaiah Thomas April 18, 2017 | 5:15 PM
Buffalo Bills running back Mike Gillislee (35) tosses the ball during a reverse against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
New England Patriots
AP source: Patriots sign Bills' Mike Gillislee to offer sheet April 18, 2017 | 3:20 PM
Boston Marathon
Adidas sends marketing e-mail congratulating customers for surviving Boston Marathon April 18, 2017 | 3:09 PM
Kathrine Switzer, who was the first official woman entrant in the Boston Marathon 50 years ago, acknowledges the crowd as she is introduced before firing the gun to start the women's elite division at the start of the 2017 Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Boston Marathon
Kathrine Switzer on empowering women: 'We have a long way to go' April 18, 2017 | 12:17 PM
Meb Keflezighi reaches out to touch hands with a member of the crowd on Boylston Street after he crossed the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon.
Boston Marathon
The 2017 Boston Marathon by the numbers April 18, 2017 | 11:48 AM
New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett celebrates a touchdown with LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
Here are the Patriots who've said they're skipping the White House April 18, 2017 | 11:23 AM
Ottawa Senators right wing Bobby Ryan (9) beats Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) for the game winning goal during overtime in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Boston, Monday, April 17, 2017. The Senators defeated the Bruins 4-3. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Sports Q
If you could have any Bruins goalie at his peak, who would you choose? April 18, 2017 | 10:57 AM
Larry Bird
NBA
Larry Bird was disgusted after his team allowed an easy dunk to LeBron James April 18, 2017 | 10:31 AM
pedestrian crossing at marathon
Boston Marathon
Watch: This is how crowds cross the Boston Marathon course April 18, 2017 | 10:26 AM
epa05859995 (FILE) Photo dated 05 February 2017. shows New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacting while running on the field before the start of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA. The jersey worn by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady that went missing during Super Bowl LI last month has been found, according to reports on 20 March 2017. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH
New England Patriots
Breaking news: Patriots are well-stocked at QB April 18, 2017 | 10:09 AM
epa05911745 Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (L) embraces Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (R) after the two players scored consecutive three pointer against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of their NBA Eastern Conference first round playoff series game at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 16 April 2017. EPA/CJ GUNTHER
Boston Celtics
Here’s why Avery Bradley and Isaiah Thomas are so close April 18, 2017 | 9:48 AM
Ottawa Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf (2) is congratulated by teammate Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone (61) on his goal during overtime of game two NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoff action against the Boston Bruins, in Ottawa, Saturday, April 15, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Bruins
Morning sports update: Riley Nash blames himself for Bruins loss April 18, 2017 | 9:44 AM