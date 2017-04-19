Mike Pouncey reacts to the death of former teammate Aaron Hernandez
One of Aaron Hernandez’s former teammates and close friends offered his thoughts about the death of the former Patriots tight end in an Instagram post Wednesday morning.
Mike Pouncey, a center for the Miami Dolphins who played with Hernandez at the University of Florida, posted a photo of Hernandez on Instagram, calling him “my friend and my brother.”
“To my friend my brother!” Pounce wrote. “Through thick and thin right or wrong we never left each other’s side. Today my heart hurts as I got the worse news I could have imagined. It was just a day ago we shared our last convo. I will forever miss you and love you bro. we will meet again rest easy!”
Massachusetts State Police served Pouncey with a grand jury subpoena outside the Dolphins locker room following a 2013 game at Gillette Stadium. Prosecutors in the recent Hernandez double murder trial hoped to introduce a recording of a jailhouse phone call between Pouncey and Hernandez, but the request was denied, with Judge Jeffrey Locke ruling that the call lacked sufficient evidentiary value to be admitted.